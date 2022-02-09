Kim Kardashian Reveals The Crazy Thing Pete Davidson Did During Their Bahamas Holiday

Kim Kardashian dished on her fun holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian spilled on some of the stuff she and Pete Davidson got up to during their romantic getaway to the Bahamas in January.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the most-talked-about couples around and they’ve been spending some quality time together since they began dating in October last year.

The couple have gone from strength to strength and even enjoyed a romantic getaway together to the Bahamas in early January to celebrate the New Year.

Speaking about the holiday for the first time publicly, Kim got candid about jetting off to the tropical paradise with her beau - although she didn’t explicitly mention Pete.

Dishing on their adventure, the KUWTK star spilled the tea on the whackiest thing they got up to on their holiday and it has us all shook!

Kim Kardashian opened up about her Bahamas holiday with Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since October last year. Picture: Alamy

Kim candidly told Vogue during her March cover interview: “I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on f**king vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’

“And then they threw their phones in the ocean. I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’”

So, are we meant to assume Pete’s phone is somewhere floating in the Bahamas sea?!

Although Kim didn’t appear to join in with the crazy phone-throwing, she did reveal that it prompted her to change her number ‘to alleviate the guilt she feels for not responding quickly to everyone’.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson jetted off to the Bahamas last month. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

This comes after Pete publicly referred to Kim as his ‘girlfriend’ in an interview with People (The TV Show).

Casually calling Kim his girlfriend, Pete responded to a question about what he does in his free time, saying: “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

