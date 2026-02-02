Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

2 February 2026, 10:44

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.
Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? Picture: Shutterstock & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Longtime friends Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have allegedly become romantically involved - but are they dating? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We bet Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton dating wasn't on your 2026 bingo card, as details of a rumoured romantic getaway in the UK have recently been reported.

In recent years, Kim has become more tight-lipped than ever about her dating life, following her split from Pete Davidson which came after her high-profiled divorce from Kanye West. Reports even suggested the SKIMS co-founder was planning to pause dating and instead focus on being a ‘hands-on mum’ to her four children.

However, it seems the seven-time Formula One World Champion has caught the attention of the billionaire mogul, as the pair were reportedly seen together at a luxury hotel in the Cotswolds.

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Kanye West, Jared Leto and Olivier Rousteing pictured at a fashion show event in 2015.
The pair have been friends for over 10 years. Picture: Getty

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

Currently, it's unconfirmed whether they're an item; however, according to tabloids, the pair recently “enjoyed an intimate dinner and a couples massage as part of a romantic weekend getaway in the country".

A source said: "It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer."

They added that Kim arrived in a "very low-key" manner first, with Lewis joining her an hour later by helicopter.

The source continued: "It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around."

The following morning, the pair allegedly checked out at around 11am and left together in two cars.

Lewis Hamilton, Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West pictured together in 2014.
Kim and Lewis were first pictured together in 2014. Picture: Getty

Although it's unclear when they first met, we do know they were first pictured together in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. At the time, Kim was still with Kanye, while Lewis was in a relationship with Nicole Scherzinger.

It appears that over the years, Lewis has formed not only a close bond with Kim, but with the rest of the Kardashian family. He spent Easter with them in 2015 and has been pictured with both Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner at F1 races in recent years.

Before their reported romantic getaway, the pair were last seen together at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party; however, they were said to have left separately.

Read more celebrity news:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Zac Woodworth All Stars promo image and a screenshot from hair transplant video.

Love Island's Zac Woodworth shares before and after pictures of hair transplant

Love Island

MAFS Australia 2026's David Momoh

MAFS Australia's David's age, job, rap career, where he's from and more

TV & Film

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

Rachel and Steven on their MAFS wedding day [left]. Alissa and David on their wedding day [right].

How to watch MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2026's Bec Zachariah

MAFS Australia's Bec's age, job, weight loss journey and more

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2026's Alissa Fay

MAFS Australia's Alissa's age, job, ex-boyfriend and everything we know

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Exclusive
Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Exclusive
Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits