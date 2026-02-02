Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? Picture: Shutterstock & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Longtime friends Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have allegedly become romantically involved - but are they dating? Here's everything we know.

We bet Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton dating wasn't on your 2026 bingo card, as details of a rumoured romantic getaway in the UK have recently been reported.

In recent years, Kim has become more tight-lipped than ever about her dating life, following her split from Pete Davidson which came after her high-profiled divorce from Kanye West. Reports even suggested the SKIMS co-founder was planning to pause dating and instead focus on being a ‘hands-on mum’ to her four children.

However, it seems the seven-time Formula One World Champion has caught the attention of the billionaire mogul, as the pair were reportedly seen together at a luxury hotel in the Cotswolds.

The pair have been friends for over 10 years. Picture: Getty

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

Currently, it's unconfirmed whether they're an item; however, according to tabloids, the pair recently “enjoyed an intimate dinner and a couples massage as part of a romantic weekend getaway in the country".

A source said: "It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer."

They added that Kim arrived in a "very low-key" manner first, with Lewis joining her an hour later by helicopter.

The source continued: "It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around."

The following morning, the pair allegedly checked out at around 11am and left together in two cars.

Kim and Lewis were first pictured together in 2014. Picture: Getty

Although it's unclear when they first met, we do know they were first pictured together in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. At the time, Kim was still with Kanye, while Lewis was in a relationship with Nicole Scherzinger.

It appears that over the years, Lewis has formed not only a close bond with Kim, but with the rest of the Kardashian family. He spent Easter with them in 2015 and has been pictured with both Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner at F1 races in recent years.

Before their reported romantic getaway, the pair were last seen together at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party; however, they were said to have left separately.

