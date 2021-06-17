Why Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban Is ‘Not Surprised’ By Kanye West Split

17 June 2021, 13:27

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban has opened up about the reality star’s split from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban has spoken publicly for the first time about the KUWTK star’s split from her husband of six years, Kanye West.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that she and Jonathan go way back and has been appearing on the reality show for years, so it comes as no surprise that he’s weighed in on the impending divorce.

Kim Kardashian Reveals Moment She Knew She Wanted To Divorce Kanye West

Jonathan appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, where he was asked if he was surprised at how open Kim was about the split on the show.

He replied: “Everything is open on the show, people question everything.”

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban have been friends for years
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban have been friends for years. Picture: PA

Jonathan added: “I am not surprised, it's what really happened, I love them both.

"It just happened. I really like them both though, they're amazing. I miss Kanye, I miss [having] him around, I miss his brilliant energy."

Going on to sing Kanye’s praises, the 47-year-old added: “He's always ahead of the times, he's inspiring."

Kim officially filed for divorce in February this year and the exes have agreed on joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year
Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together. Picture: PA

Since Kimye’s split, Kanye has moved on with model Irina Shayk as they were spotted on holiday together in France on the rapper’s birthday.

Meanwhile, the SKIMs owner opened up about the reasons behind their marriage coming to an end in the season finale of KUWTK.

Fans are expecting to hear more about what happened during the Kardashians reunion show, which airs its first part tomorrow.

