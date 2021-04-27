Is Kim Kardashian Dating Van Jones? The Rumours Decoded

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Van Jones. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Those Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating rumours have just started up again.

After it was reported in February Kim Kardashian was getting close to CNN reporter Van Jones amid her divorce from Kanye West, the rumour mill has been re-ignited once more.

Kim and Van have known each other for years and have previously worked together on criminal justice reform as part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s journey to becoming a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian Being Pursued By ‘Royals, Billionaires & Actors’ Amid Kanye West Divorce

But are they dating? Let’s take a closer look at where the rumours have come from…

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones have known each other for years. Picture: Getty

Is Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones?

Kim has been close friends with Van for years after developing a shared interest in criminal justice reform, and their close bond has led to rumours they’re dating.

However, sources close to the mum of four have shut down speculation they’re together insisting they simply have a long working relationship.

On Sunday, American gossip columnist Cindy Adams said Van “maybe even influenced Kim’s politics.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

Kim and Van were first seen together at Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018 when they discussed how the United States’ prison system could be reformed.

The rumours they were dating first sparked on social media in February thanks to a viral TikTok, but there’s still little evidence to back up the speculation.

Kim filed from divorce from husband Kanye at the start of the year so we doubt we’ll see her commenting on these new romance rumours any time soon.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital