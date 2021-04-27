Is Kim Kardashian Dating Van Jones? The Rumours Decoded

27 April 2021, 12:25

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Van Jones
Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Van Jones. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Those Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating rumours have just started up again.

After it was reported in February Kim Kardashian was getting close to CNN reporter Van Jones amid her divorce from Kanye West, the rumour mill has been re-ignited once more.

Kim and Van have known each other for years and have previously worked together on criminal justice reform as part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s journey to becoming a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian Being Pursued By ‘Royals, Billionaires & Actors’ Amid Kanye West Divorce

But are they dating? Let’s take a closer look at where the rumours have come from…

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones have known each other for years
Kim Kardashian and Van Jones have known each other for years. Picture: Getty

Is Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones?

Kim has been close friends with Van for years after developing a shared interest in criminal justice reform, and their close bond has led to rumours they’re dating.

However, sources close to the mum of four have shut down speculation they’re together insisting they simply have a long working relationship.

On Sunday, American gossip columnist Cindy Adams said Van “maybe even influenced Kim’s politics.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

Kim and Van were first seen together at Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018 when they discussed how the United States’ prison system could be reformed.

The rumours they were dating first sparked on social media in February thanks to a viral TikTok, but there’s still little evidence to back up the speculation.

Kim filed from divorce from husband Kanye at the start of the year so we doubt we’ll see her commenting on these new romance rumours any time soon.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Is Aaron Taylor Johnson getting divorced?

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson Divorcing His Wife Sam? Why The Internet Thinks He’s Now Single

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker aren't shy of a PDA

All The Moments Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDAs Were Totally NSFW

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish Announces 'Happier Than Ever' Second Album Release Date

Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about finding fame at a young age.

Olivia Rodrigo Reflects On ‘Identity Crisis’ Struggles In Her Younger Disney Days

Gemma Chan loved working alongside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Gemma Chan Praises 'Incredible' Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde & Don’t Worry, Darling Co-Stars

Anna Todd teased she's working on a new book following the success of the After series.

After Author Anna Todd Hints At New Book Series As Fans Try To Uncover Clues

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish