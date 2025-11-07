Kim Kardashian responds to All's Fair being slammed by critics

Nothing can keep Kim Kardashian down... not even her TV show debuting with 0 stars.

7 November 2025, 14:42

Kim Kardashian at the premiere of All's Fair and a still from the show
Kim Kardashian at the premiere of All's Fair and a still from the show. Picture: Getty / Disney / Hulu

By Abbie Reynolds

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence and addressed the scathing reviews of her new Hulu and Disney+ show All's Fair.

After stepping into her acting high heels for the twelfth season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story in 2023, Kim Kardashian teamed up with Ryan again for the brand-new legal drama All's Fair, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Kim was joined by iconic actresses Sarah Paulson, Glen Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts and more in the cast of All's Fair. With such a star-studded cast, flawless styling, and Kim's background in law, expectations were high for this show.

However, the overwhelming response has been negative, with it debuting at a shocking 0% on Rotten Tomatoes and receiving zero stars from The Guardian. Just three days after the show premiered, Kim has addressed the brutal reviews in her own tongue-in-cheek way.

Kim Kardashian with All's Fair's Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Ryan Murphy and Naomi Watts.
Kim Kardashian with the All's Fair cast and producer. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared pictures from a night out with her All's Fair cast. However, she threaded screenshots of reviews in between the glamorous shots of her with the likes of Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson.

The reality TV star-turned actress hilariously captioned the post: "Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus."

She included reviews that managed to spin the awful reviews into a positive. For instance, one included an X used saying "immediately pressed play", in response to a TV updates account sharing the 0% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Another was an X post that read: "Some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and ridiculous styling. I'm obsessed I need 14 seasons. #Allsfair"

"Critics realising their reviews of all's fair ended up making people watch and love the show," a third said.

Hilariously, someone calling All's Fair, "Scream Queens but for wine moms and millennial gays", also made the cut.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the Disney+ London premiere of Hulu's All's Fair in London
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the Disney+ London premiere of Hulu's All's Fair in London. Picture: Getty

Kim has been labelled "iconic" for this response to the hate on the show.

Bella Thorne commented that she'd watched it and "loved it". And the official All's Fair Hulu Instagram commented: "Iconic AF. The girls who get it get it 😘"

*Immediately adds All's Fair to this weekends 'to watch' list*

