Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic post about Tristan Thompson's 'betrayal'. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram/Getty

Khloe Kardashian has shared a cryptic post just weeks after Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results proved he fathered a third child with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian has subtly hit out at her ex Tristan Thompson in a new post just weeks after it was confirmed he’d fathered a third child.

Earlier this month, paternity test results revealed that the NBA star is, in fact, the father of fitness model Maralee Nichols’ baby, which was announced in a statement posted by Tristan.

The basketball player, who had been in an on-off relationship with Khloe since 2018, publicly apologised to the KUWTK star in the statement, adding: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer together. Picture: Instagram

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," Tristan continued, "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

However, earlier this week Tristan made headlines again after he was spotted getting cosy with another woman in a clip that went viral on TikTok.

Khloe and Tristan share daughter True, aged 3. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe subtly hit out at Tristan's 'betrayal' in her latest caption. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Now Khloe has taken a swipe at her ex as she shared a series of stunning selfies while showcasing her sister Kim’s clothing line SKIMS.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” Khloe simply captioned the post, and it wasn’t long before fans and friends took to the comments in agreement.

Khloe and Tristan share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom they continue to co-parent amicably.

