Khloé Kardashian's Surrogacy Dreams Fall Through Amid Tristan Thompson Split

23 June 2021, 12:40

Khloé Kardashian baby news crushed as Tristan Thompson reportedly cheats again
Khloé Kardashian baby news crushed as Tristan Thompson reportedly cheats again. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloé Kardashian's dreams for a second baby are put on hold after the news of Tristan Thompson's reported infidelity...

Khloé Kardashian is said to be devastated after her split with Tristan Thompson – the pair had been tirelessly planning towards having another child.

News broke of the separation on Tuesday after reports that Tristan ‘entered a bedroom with three women’ at an event hosted by Drake.

Khloé Kardashian Announces She’s Had One Nose Job On 'KUWTK' Reunion

The rapper's party was held on June 17, with the reality star couple calling it quits shortly after.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was arranging to have another baby with the NBA star through surrogacy...

Khloé Kardashian was planning on surrogacy to give True Thompson a sibling
Khloé Kardashian was planning on surrogacy to give True Thompson a sibling. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Their baby journey was documented in the 20th season of KUWTK, with the 36-year-old star starting her search for the perfect surrogate – taking after sister and mum-of-four, Kim Kardashian.

Those close to the Good American founder knew she was extremely excited to give her 3-year-old daughter that she co-parents with Tristan, True Thompson, a sibling.

Khloé Kardashian wanted to grow her family with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian wanted to grow her family with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

She revealed on the show that: "I have been told that I would be high-risk to carry.

"And so I have been instructed to go the surrogacy route, and Tristan luckily was on board."

Despite the challenges in having another baby, the reality star seemed overjoyed as she prepared to become a potential mum-of-two.

Khloé Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018 and was hoping for another with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018 and was hoping for another with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty

Tristan has denied claims of infidelity, however, the famous parents are reported to have parted ways before the media storm surrounding the NBA star ensued.

The mum-of-one's aspirations to have another son or daughter have been put on hold amidst the separation – we hope Khloé is doing okay!

