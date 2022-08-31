Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Having Second Baby With Tristan Thompson

Khloé has opened up about being a family of four. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about being a mum-of-two after having a second baby with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian has spoken about her growing family in a recent interview, speaking about welcoming her second baby with Tristan Thompson for the first time.

The former couple reportedly welcomed another child in August via the surrogate route, they are yet to reveal their new bundle of joy's name.

Khloé, 39, and Tristan, 31, also share a share four-year-old daughter True Thompson who was born in April 2018, just weeks after the news broke of the basketball player's infidelity.

Khloe and Tristan are no longer together but co-parent their children. Picture: Getty

The reality television star only announced that she was expecting another child in July, just one month before the bubbah was born. At the time a representative stated for the couple: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

Kardashian got candid about motherhood in an interview with Elle, revealing that she's in love with being a mum.

She said: "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts."

Khloé didn't sugarcoat life with kids, poignantly saying that she has also found parenting to be "challenging as a person".

Tristan and Khloe welcomed their first child in 2018. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

She continued: "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift."

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age," she explained, "with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young."

The Good American founder capped it off on a sentimental note: "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

