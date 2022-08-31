Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Having Second Baby With Tristan Thompson

31 August 2022, 12:29

Khloé has opened up about being a family of four
Khloé has opened up about being a family of four. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about being a mum-of-two after having a second baby with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloé Kardashian has spoken about her growing family in a recent interview, speaking about welcoming her second baby with Tristan Thompson for the first time.

The former couple reportedly welcomed another child in August via the surrogate route, they are yet to reveal their new bundle of joy's name.

Who Is Khloé Kardashian Dating After Split From Private Equity Investor?

Khloé, 39, and Tristan, 31, also share a share four-year-old daughter True Thompson who was born in April 2018, just weeks after the news broke of the basketball player's infidelity.

Khloe and Tristan are no longer together but co-parent their children
Khloe and Tristan are no longer together but co-parent their children. Picture: Getty

The reality television star only announced that she was expecting another child in July, just one month before the bubbah was born. At the time a representative stated for the couple: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

Kardashian got candid about motherhood in an interview with Elle, revealing that she's in love with being a mum.

She said: "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts."

Khloé didn't sugarcoat life with kids, poignantly saying that she has also found parenting to be "challenging as a person".

Tristan and Khloe welcomed their first child in 2018
Tristan and Khloe welcomed their first child in 2018. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

She continued: "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift."

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age," she explained, "with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young."

The Good American founder capped it off on a sentimental note: "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the biggest 2022 albums...

All The Albums Coming Out In 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

Music

Perrie Edwards' son Axel just turned one

Perrie Edwards’ Baby Axel Looks So Grown Up And We Can’t Cope

Kardashian fans think they know exactly when Kylie Jenner will share her son's name

Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced They Know The Moment She’ll Announce Baby Boy’s Name

Louis Tomlinson's album is nearly here

Louis Tomlinson Announces His Second Studio Album 'Faith In The Future'

Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music in the studio

Louis Tomlinson's New Album 'Faith In The Future': Release Date, Tracklist & The Full Lowdown

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star