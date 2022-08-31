Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Having Second Baby With Tristan Thompson

On Air Now
31 August 2022, 12:29
Khloé Kardashian has opened up about being a mum-of-two after having a second baby with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.
Khloé Kardashian has spoken about her growing family in a recent interview, speaking about welcoming her second baby with Tristan Thompson for the first time.
The former couple reportedly welcomed another child in August via the surrogate route, they are yet to reveal their new bundle of joy's name.
Khloé, 39, and Tristan, 31, also share a share four-year-old daughter True Thompson who was born in April 2018, just weeks after the news broke of the basketball player's infidelity.
The reality television star only announced that she was expecting another child in July, just one month before the bubbah was born. At the time a representative stated for the couple: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."
Kardashian got candid about motherhood in an interview with Elle, revealing that she's in love with being a mum.
She said: "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts."
Khloé didn't sugarcoat life with kids, poignantly saying that she has also found parenting to be "challenging as a person".
She continued: "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift."
"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age," she explained, "with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young."
The Good American founder capped it off on a sentimental note: "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."
