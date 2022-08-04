All The Clues Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Already Welcomed Their Baby Boy

4 August 2022, 10:35

All the clues Khloe Kardashian has already welcomed baby number two
Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Kardashian fans are convinced Khloe has already secretly welcomed her second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian may have already welcomed her second baby - a baby boy with Tristan Thompson - according to fans.

A rep for the Good American founder confirmed just last month that the mother-of-one will be welcoming a bundle of joy via a surrogate for the very first time.

PageSix reported that Khloe is expecting a baby boy - meaning her daughter True will be gaining a little brother!

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Post About Kris Jenner ‘Leaking’ Taylor Swift's Private Jet Usage

TMZ reported in mid-July that the baby was ‘imminent’ and should have arrived by the end of the month, but has Khloe secretly welcomed her son already?

Let’s take a look…

Fans think Khloe Kardashian's baby boy is here
Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe sparks rumour she’s welcomed her second baby

Khloe left fans wondering if her second baby had arrived after she posted a tranquil sunset video on Instagram alongside the caption ‘Sing Baby’.

A TikTok influencer went on to joke that maybe it’s a hint about the baby’s name, before fans jumped in the comments to speculate she had welcomed her newborn already.

Khloe and Tristan are already parents to daughter True
Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe shows off Kylie Baby haul

Khloe recently showed off a huge haul from her sister Kylie Jenner’s Baby brand - which, could be her preparing for the birth of her baby.

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters typically promote each other’s brands, so it could just be a coincidence.

Khloe Kardashian promoted a Kylie Baby haul
Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan’s post with daughter True

Tristan shared a sweet snap with his 4-year-old daughter True, who he shares with Khloe, to his Instagram Story recently, alongside the caption: “My princess.”

The photo showed the pair embracing whilst lying down on a trampoline, which led fans to think it was an old photo as he has shared similar snaps with his daughter in the past, leading some people to theorise that this was to cover up the baby news.

Of course, Khloe and Tristan are yet to confirm whether they’ve welcomed their baby boy.

Some Kardashian fans are convinced Khloe and Tristan's second baby has already arrived
Picture: @realtristan13/Instagram

