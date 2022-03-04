Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Editing Herself & Kris Jenner In Unrecognisable Instagram Snap

Fans flocked to the comments...
Fans flocked to the comments... Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Getty
Khloé Kardashian Instagram is hit with photo-editing claiming once again – and this time Kris Jenner is involved!

Khloé Kardashian's followers flocked to the comments of her latest post on Instagram after her latest photo editing blunder was spotted.

The 37-year-old's latest slew of snaps shows that she had photoshopped not just her own appearance but momager Kris Jenner's as well!

Khloé Kardashian Photoshops Herself & Kris Jenner In Unrecognisable Instagram Snap

She posted several pictures of the mother-daughter duo alongside family friend Martha Stewart, but it was the small alterations made to the images that got fans talking.

Fans theorised that their faces were airbrushed with an editing app before the snaps found their way onto the 'Gram, with some calling it 'facetune' in the comments.

Khloé Kardashian's been hit with photoshop claims again
Khloé Kardashian's been hit with photoshop claims again. Picture: Getty

The Good American founder shared the carousel post on March 3 and gushed over her surprise visit from Martha – orchestrated by Kris, of course.

She wrote: "My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48.

"Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad a**," Khloé shared.

Fans discussed the appearance of the ladies in the comments, with one writing: "When they face app themselves and nobody else in the pics [sic]."

Khloé's followers pointed out the photoshop fail in the comments
Khloé's followers pointed out the photoshop fail in the comments. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
Khloé and Kris looked strikingly similar in the photos
Khloé and Kris looked strikingly similar in the photos. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Many pointed out that Khloé and her Kris were looking very similar in the post, with one commenting "Hhhhmmmm cloning at its finest" and another writing "you are ya mommas twin."

"I just realized that you use filters," one of the star's 223 million followers wrote.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hasn't responded to the latest photoshop claim – she was hit with similar speculation in January when a 'warping effect' was spotted in one of her selfies.

