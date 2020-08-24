KFC Temporarily Scraps Hygiene Hazardous Slogan Amid COVID-19 Fears

KFC are dropping their iconic slogan for a short while. Picture: Getty / KFC/YouTube

KFC has dropped its 64-year-old slogan of ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ amid coronavirus hygiene concerns.

KFC is temporarily scrapping the slogan it has used since 1956, ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’, because it “doesn’t quite fit” with the global coronavirus pandemic and worldwide hygiene concerns.

Instead, the fast food chain will blur out and pixelate its famous slogan on new adverts.

The iconic line is only being dropped from all new adverts, but it will remain on packaging in restaurants.

KFC are blurring the 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan from its adverts. Picture: KFC/YouTube

KFC recently re-opened some of its stores after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

KFC hasn’t said when they will re-instate the slogan in its campaigns, but promised the decision is only temporary because it “doesn’t quite fit” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after the fried chicken chain pulled a number of its TV ads featuring the line in March this year, over fears it could encourage the spread of COVID-19.

Advertising and Standards Authority received around 163 complaints over the adverts.

KFC’s UK and Ireland YouTube channel announced how their new adverts would look with a video uploaded today (24 August), showing their adverts with the blurred-out slogan.

KFC's packaging will still have the slogan. Picture: KFC/YouTube

They also said: “That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now.”

The company said the saying will return “when the time is right”.

"We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC.

"While we are pausing the use of It's Finger Lickin' Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn't changing one bit."

