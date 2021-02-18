Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Launching 818 Tequila Line

18 February 2021, 15:37

Kendall Jenner was accused of 'cultural appropriation' after the launch of 818 tequila.
Kendall Jenner was accused of 'cultural appropriation' after the launch of 818 tequila. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has come under fire after announcing her brand-new tequila line, 818.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner has been facing backlash since she announced the launch of her new tequila business.

The supermodel of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters made the announcement on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos of her new tequila line, called 818.

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker

Sharing the announcement, she wrote: “For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING [celebration emoji] ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!

“This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon.”

Kendall Jenner shared snaps of her friends tasting the 818 tequila.
Kendall Jenner shared snaps of her friends tasting the 818 tequila. Picture: Instagram

Despite friends and family of the 25-year-old praising the reality star for her new venture, others weren’t so happy about the announcement, with people accusing her of appropriating Mexican and Latinx culture.

According to 818’s Instagram account, Kendall’s tequila is said to be ‘hand-crafted’ in Jalisco, Mexico, where most tequila is produced, however, this raised a lot of concerns with people online.

One person took to Twitter to share: “Am I the only one that finds it an eye roll that Kendall Jenner is coming out with her own tequila… from Jalisco, Mex [sic]."

“Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way… like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots…” wrote another.

Kendall Jenner announced her tequila business on Instagram.
Kendall Jenner announced her tequila business on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Kendall Jenner faced backlash over her tequila business.
Kendall Jenner faced backlash over her tequila business. Picture: Twitter

Some people even commented on the name of Kendall’s brand, which is named after the 818 area code for Calabasas, where she lives.

“Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it ‘818’ is GENTRIFICATION. The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype and support,” read another tweet.

Kendall is yet to publicly address the comments.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Demi Lovato will release 'Dancing With The Devil' as a four-part series.

What Happened To Demi Lovato In 2018? The Singer Addresses Overdose In ‘Dancing With The Devil’ Documentary
Travis Barker's ex-wife 'likes' comment about him 'downgrading'

Travis Barker's Ex Wife Likes Post About 'Downgrading' Amid Kourtney Kardashian Relationship
Fans couldn't get over how cute Gigi Hadid's snap of Zayn was.

Gigi Hadid ‘Wakes Up’ Next To Picture Of Zayn Malik & Fans Are Emotional

Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard married in 2019

Who Is Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard? The Retired Tech Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Harry Styles is said to be 'very into' Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde ‘Falling In Love’ With Harry Styles Amid Their ‘Magical’ Romance

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is pregnant with first child

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Child

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive