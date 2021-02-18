Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Launching 818 Tequila Line

Kendall Jenner was accused of 'cultural appropriation' after the launch of 818 tequila. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has come under fire after announcing her brand-new tequila line, 818.

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner has been facing backlash since she announced the launch of her new tequila business.

The supermodel of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters made the announcement on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos of her new tequila line, called 818.

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker

Sharing the announcement, she wrote: “For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING [celebration emoji] ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!

“This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon.”

Kendall Jenner shared snaps of her friends tasting the 818 tequila. Picture: Instagram

Despite friends and family of the 25-year-old praising the reality star for her new venture, others weren’t so happy about the announcement, with people accusing her of appropriating Mexican and Latinx culture.

According to 818’s Instagram account, Kendall’s tequila is said to be ‘hand-crafted’ in Jalisco, Mexico, where most tequila is produced, however, this raised a lot of concerns with people online.

One person took to Twitter to share: “Am I the only one that finds it an eye roll that Kendall Jenner is coming out with her own tequila… from Jalisco, Mex [sic]."

“Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way… like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots…” wrote another.

Kendall Jenner announced her tequila business on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner faced backlash over her tequila business. Picture: Twitter

Some people even commented on the name of Kendall’s brand, which is named after the 818 area code for Calabasas, where she lives.

“Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it ‘818’ is GENTRIFICATION. The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype and support,” read another tweet.

Kendall is yet to publicly address the comments.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital