Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner Ken Urker has died age 33

2 October 2026, 12:57

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiancé Ken Urker has died age 33
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiancé Ken Urker has died age 33. Picture: via Instagram
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

Gypsy confirmed Ken's death in a statement and asked for privacy for their daughter Aurora.

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Ken Urker, who was previously engaged to Gypsy Rose Blanchard and shares a daughter with her, has sadly died at the age of 33.

According to reports, Ken was found unresponsive at home on Thursday October 1st, his birthday, by a family friend. Ken’s sister Autumn went live on TikTok later that evening, confirming his death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Gypsy also confirmed his tragic passing, saying: "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns."

"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."

“Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us," she continued. "I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiancé Ken Urker has sadly passed away
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiancé Ken Urker has sadly passed away. Picture: via Instagram

Gypsy and Ken originally started dating while she was still in prison, and he proposed to her in 2018 before breaking up with her a few months later.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Ken shared the heartbreaking truth that "outside opinion and influence" surrounding Gypsy and their relationship was a factor in their break up.

After divorcing husband Ryan Anderson three months after she was released from prison, Gypsy reunited with Ken and their relationship was shown in their reality series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

The two went on to have a daughter, Aurora, together.

Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose welcomed daughter Aurora in 2024
Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose welcomed daughter Aurora in 2024. Picture: Ken Urker via Instagram

In her statement, Gypsy went on to ask the public to respect the privacy of their daughter, Aurora.

"There are no words that can express the depth of this loss. I ask for privacy and compassion for our daughter, our families, and everyone grieving Ken during this incredibly painful time,” she said. “He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten."

Gypsy also shared heartbreaking comments about the scrutiny Ken continued to face on social media and hoped Ken's passing would serve as a "reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment."

Rest in peace Ken.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help:

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