Kemi is taking on the ultimate Commando Challenge for Make Some Noise

Kemi is undertaking a Commando Challenge for GMSN. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital’s Kemi Rodgers is taking on a challenge like no other for this year’s Global’s Make Some Noise Day.

Promoted by Muller

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Kemi Rodgers is pushing herself to the limit for Capital’s official charity, Make Some Noise, in 2026, as she takes on the ultimate commando-inspired challenge.

Guided by former Royal Marine Jason Fox, Kemi will face three physical and mental tests across the week, each one designed to take her further outside her comfort zone and build towards one unforgettable final challenge.

Along the way, she will be put through her paces with intense military-style drills and training exercises, testing her strength, stamina and mental resilience as she prepares for the final Commando Challenge on Friday 9th October.

To support Kemi's Commando Challenge, donate here.

Make Some Noise funds vital projects in local communities, supporting people experiencing illness, mental health struggles, poverty and so much more.

By backing Kemi’s Commando Challenge, you can help make sure no one has to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

Proudly supported by Muller Corner.