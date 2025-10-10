Kem Cetinay brought to tears as he finishes epic 24-hour padel challenge

Kem Cetinay in tears as he crossed the finishing line of his mega 24-hour padel challenge. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Kem Cetinay was joined on the court by his dad and brother.

Finishing with a huge total of £306,410 raised for Capital's official charity Make Some Noise, Kem Cetinay dropped to the floor after completing 24-hours of back-to-back padel matches.

Across the 24-hours Kem was joined by the likes of padel professionals Sam Jones and Nikhil Mohindra, Love Island stars Gabby Allen, Wes Nelson and Luca Bish. He even played with Jeff Brazier and Nathan Dawe.

And of course, we can't forget to mention his emotional reunion with his Love Island bestie Chris Hughes.

After his last swing, he dropped to floor saying: "Mate, I need to sit down."

Watch the moment Kem Cetinay completes his 24-hour Padel Challenge

The 29-year-old presenter was then joined by his dad who gave him a huge hug and a kiss on the cheek. "I'm so proud of you son. You've done well, such a good cause," he whispered to him.

His brother Izzy Cetinay then joined them and they shared an emotional family moment.

Once he'd got back to his feet, Kem reflected on how he felt 24-hours prior: "This time yesterday, I was giving it the big 'un. Going for everyone, smashing the shots.

Things got emotional for Kem as he approached the finishing line. Picture: Global

"I thought, 'This is going to be so easy'. And yeah, I was wrong. It was a lot harder than I thought but I am so glad I completed it."

Kem said that in the small hours of the night it became really tough for him. Despite this, he powered through for an incredible cause.

To watch back the highlights of Kem's 24-hour padel challenge head to Global Player.

Kem finished triumphant alongside a bunch of Globallers. Picture: Global

