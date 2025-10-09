Exclusive

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island besties Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes were reunited for Kem's charity 24-hour padel challenge.

Today, Thursday 9th October, Capital's Kem Centinay is taking on the ultimate endurance challenge to raise money for Capital’s official charity Make Some Noise.

For 24-hours straight, Kem will be playing a game of padel at Canary Wharf’s Padium in London. Starting at 9am, Kem needed to be introduced to his first padel partner of the day.

We surprised Kem with an old friend, giving him just a few clues as to who it was. The iconic line 'little bit leave it', gave it away, as Kem started grinning. Capital Breakfast's Jordan North called it "the biggest reunion since Noel and Liam".

Then, former Love Island star Chris Hughes ran onto the court. Admitting it was an "emotional reunion", Kem said to Chris: "It's been a while, hasn't it?"

Chris and Kem reunite for Kem's 24-hour padel challenge. Picture: Global

Chris quipped: "Kem, still the same, still the same height."

"I can't believe you got him out of bed this early," Kem said.

An excited Chris added: "I got to the area last night at 2am, I didn't sleep. I'm excited."

The pair, who met and became friends on season 3 of Love Island, admitted that they hadn't teamed up since their competition TV show You vs. Chris & Kem which stopped airing in 2019 (six years ago!).

Chris Hughes surprises Kem Cetinay on court before his 24-hour Padel Challenge

Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes in 2018. Picture: Getty

Throughout Kem's 24-hour challenge, he'll play against padel pros, celebrity friends and Capital listeners, with some surprises thrown in along the way.

The entire challenge is being live streamed on Global Player, so join Kem for his mammoth challenge.

Watch Kem's challenge live on on Global Player.