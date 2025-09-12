Kem Cetinay set to take on non-stop 24-hour padel challenge in aid of Make Some Noise

12 September 2025, 08:49 | Updated: 12 September 2025, 09:27

Capital's Kem Cetinay set to take on non-stop 24-hour padel challenge in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Capital Weekender presenter will play padel non-stop for 24 hours to raise money for Capital's official charity, Make Some Noise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday 9th October, Capital Weekender’s Kem Cetinay will push himself to the physical and mental limit with an exhausting 24 hours of padel to raise funds for our charity, Make Some Noise.

Kem Cetinay’s 24-Hour Padel Challenge will see the radio host, TV personality and former Love Island star take on a gruelling marathon of matches as he swaps opponents throughout the day and night.

The entire event will be streamed live on our official app, Global Player, so listeners can follow every rally and cheer him on from start to finish.

And that’s not all. Joining Kem on the court will be some of his celebrity friends, Capital presenters and special guests, stepping up as his padel opponents in the name of charity to support Make Some Noise.

Kem is taking his passion for padel to the next level to raise money for Make Some Noise
Kem is taking his passion for padel to the next level to raise money for Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Kem is taking on the challenge to raise money for our official charity, Make Some Noise. The organisation funds vital projects, delivered by small charities right across the UK which help to tackle issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness and provide support to those facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

Ahead of the challenge, Kem has said: "I love padel and I’ve played some long games before, but nothing like this! 24-hours on the padel court is going to be brutal! No doubt my arms and legs will be aching, but I’m so ready to push myself to the absolute limit.

"I have been training and getting a feel for what is ahead, and I already know it’s going to be tough. But if it means raising money for the incredible projects that Global’s Make Some Noise supports, then every rally, every hour, and every blister will be completely worth it! I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got."

Kem will be joined by some of his celebrity friends, Capital presenters and special guests
Kem will be joined by some of his celebrity friends, Capital presenters and special guests. Picture: Global

Kem will begin the challenge during Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on Thursday 9th October, putting down his padel racket 24 hours later on Friday 10th October.

To support Kem on his challenge and donate to Capital’s official charity, Make Some Noise, donate here. To donate £10, £20, £30 or £40 text KEM10, KEM20, KEM30 or KEM40 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

