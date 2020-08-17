Kardashian And Jenner Ages: Who Is The Oldest And Youngest Kardashian?

How old are the Kardashian/Jenner sisters? Picture: PA/Instagram

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are close in age, but how old are they? Who’s the youngest and oldest Kardashian? How old is Kylie Jenner and Kendall?

The Kardashians and Jenners have been on our screens for over 10 years after first making their debut on E! with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, back in 2007.

They have since gone on to dominate the social media world, with their separate work ventures with beauty and fashion.

But how old are Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall?

Who’s the oldest and which sister is the youngest? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is the oldest Kardashian? How old is Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney is 41 years old and is the eldest Kardashian sister.

Kourtney is the first-born Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

How old is Kim Kardashian?

Mother-of-four Kim is 39 years old.

Kim Kardashian is Kourtney's younger sister. Picture: Instagram

How old is Khloe Kardashian?

Khloe is the youngest daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, at 36 years old.

Khloe is Kim and Kourtney's younger sister. Picture: Instagram

How old is Kendall Jenner?

Supermodel Kendall is 24 years old.

Kendall is Kylie's older sister. Picture: Instagram

Who is the youngest Kardashian? How old is Kylie Jenner?

Kylie is the youngest Kardashian sister at 23 years old. Picture: Instagram

Makeup mogul Kylie is the youngest Jenner/Kardashian sister, after just celebrating her 23rd birthday.

