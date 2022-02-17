Kanye West Shares Now-Deleted Post After Following Pete Davidson's New Instagram

Kanye West posted-and-deleted that he's followed Pete Davidson after he rejoined Instagram. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson has rejoined Instagram and Kanye West has tried to make amends with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Pete Davidson has re-joined Instagram for the first time since dating Kim Kardashian - and Kanye West has reached out to him.

If you’ve been following Ye’s antics this past week, you’ll have seen that he shared a series of posts about the Saturday Night Live comedian, which Kim begged him to remove out of fear for his safety.

The ‘Donda’ rapper then urged fans to leave Pete alone shortly after sending threats to the comedian and it looks like he’s now trying to make amends.

Pete discreetly rejoined Instagram on Wednesday, with his blue-tick account gaining over 600,000 followers overnight - one of whom was Kanye himself.

Kanye West announced to fans that he followed Pete Davidson on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Kanye West immediately followed Pete Davidson after he rejoined Instagram. Picture: @kanyewest/Instagram

Not only did Ye follow Pete on the social media app, but he shared a now-deleted post, announcing he followed Kim’s new beau.

Kanye shared a screenshot after following Pete, simply writing: “FOLLOWED”, before taking down the post.

However, Ye does still follow Pete on the platform.

It looks like Pete hasn’t reciprocated the interaction as he only follows two people on Insta; his SKIMS mogul girlfriend and Pam and Tommy actor, Sebastian Stan.

pete comes back to instagram and kanye is already following him ???? PLS😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vmufNPCuh7 — spencer ?! SAW NWH x3 (@iHugAjCook) February 17, 2022

Pete Davidson has rejoined Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Fans reacted to Kanye following Pete on the ‘gram, with many taking to Twitter to discuss it.

One tweeted: “Not Kanye West following Pete Davidson on Instagram before me.”

“Just like kanye, i also had to immediately follow pete davidson on his new instagram,” penned another.

“Pete comes back to instagram and kanye is already following him ???? PLS,” added a third.

