Kanye West has taken a swipe at Pete Davidson again in his new song lyrics for 'Security'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Kanye West has once again taken aim at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in the lyrics for his new song ‘Security’.

Kanye West appears to have thrown shade at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson once again in his new song lyrics for 'Donda 2' track ‘Security’.

The ‘All Falls Down’ rapper has been taking a series of swipes at the Saturday Night Live comedian in an array of Instagram posts lately - which his estranged wife Kim had begged him to take down amid concern for Pete’s safety.

And now, Ye has seemingly hit out at Pete again in one of his new songs, which he performed as part of the ‘Donda Experience’ - a live concert showcasing his tracks from his new album, which follows on from his August 2021 album, ‘Donda’.

Performing at the LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami, Florida, Kanye rapped: “Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk/ Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk."

Kanye West has seemingly taken a swipe at Pete Davidson in new song lyrics. Picture: Getty

Ye also raps: “Ok we gon’ make this an event? y’all gone need security for this/ Security gon’ need security for this/ Never take the family picture off the fridge/ Never stand between a man and his kids/ Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.

“I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like ‘we ain’t gettin paid enough for this.”

The 'security' appears to reference Kim’s texts - which he leaked online - in which she begged her ex to stop targeting Pete as she feared for his safety following the threats made to him.

Kanye West appears to warn Pete Davidson he 'needs security'. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: Alamy

This isn’t the first time Kanye has publicly dissed Pete in a song either after he dropped ‘Eazy’ with fellow rapper The Game, where he rapped some shocking lyrics including: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**.”

Discussing the controversial lyrics, one fan took to Twitter to write: “Kanye just put out a song saying that Kim doesn’t have ‘enough security’ to keep him from her and people are fine with that?”

“That whole ‘Security at risk’ song by Kanye is just him threatening Pete Davidson the entire time,” shared another.

Kim and Pete are yet to address the lyrics.

