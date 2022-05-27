Kanye West's Fourth Lawyer Drops Out Of Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Kanye is moving on to his fifth lawyer in his divorce proceedings. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kanye West's latest lawyer has withdrawn from the case as the rapper seeks his fifth attorney yet in his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has been in an ongoing legal battle with estranged wife Kim Kardashian since February last year, and now the rapper has dropped yet another attorney during the proceedings.

The rapper has lost four lawyers in total since the divorce began, the most recent of which being Samantha Spector, a well-known Hollywood divorce attorney.

What Is Kanye West’s New Song About Kim Kardashian?

News broke this week that she had filed to withdraw from the case after replacing lawyer Chris Melcher, who had only stopped working on the case in March after Kanye fired him.

According to papers obtained by The Blast, Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown in her relationship with the musician as her reason for stepping away from the case.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: Getty

Following the legal team shake-up, it is yet to be officially announced who will be stepping up to represent West, however, it is rumoured that an attorney from Pennsylvania who interestingly doesn’t possess extensive divorce proceeding experience will be taking over.

Until the fifth lawyer begins, other members of the rapper's team will be handling the highly publicised divorce with Kim.

The news of Kanye’s string of lawyers comes after Kim publicly criticised her former partner’s behaviour online, in February she posted a transparent post to Instagram about her public fallout with the ‘Stronger’ musician.

Kim shared: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

Kim Kardashian spoke about the divorce proceedings on The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” the mum-of-four continued.

The KKW Beauty founder closed the post by commenting on her exes inability to work with the same attorney, at the time of writing, Kanye was still on his third legal representative.

She wrote: "I wish to handle private matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

The 41-year-old reality star went on to discuss the ordeal during her family's new series with Hulu, she revealed on The Kardashians: “All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital