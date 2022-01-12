Kanye West & Julia Fox's Bizarre New Date Fuels Publicity Stunt Rumours

12 January 2022, 11:11

Kanye West and Julia Fox were spotted on another date night
Kanye West and Julia Fox were spotted on another date night. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kanye West's most recent date with rumoured girlfriend Julia Fox took an unexpected turn.

Kanye West and new flame Julia Fox have been spotted out and about yet again as their new romance heats up!

Photos have emerged from the pair's most recent date in California where the night takes a bizarre turn, convincing fans that the display could be a publicity stunt.

Kanye West Fans Notice Similarity In How He's Styling New Girlfriend Julia Fox

The 44-year-old rapper frequented a lavish restaurant in West Hollywood with actress Julia, 31, in typical date night fashion – until he decided to get an impromptu barber's cut!

Kanye West was seen at lavish restaurant on date night
Kanye West was seen at lavish restaurant on date night. Picture: Alamy

Kanye – who has legally changed his name to Ye in recent months – had his facial hair shaved in a back room of the fancy dining spot.

The new couple, who met on New Year's Eve, were grabbing dinner with friend and former American football player, Antonio Brown.

The sportsman documented the unexpected moment that the 'Donda' musician opted for a grooming session mid-evening, and posted a video to his Instagram page.

Kanye gets the full barber treatment in the clip, he even dons a hairdresser's cape during the spontaneous appointment.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are spotted on another date
Kanye West and Julia Fox are spotted on another date. Picture: Getty

It was all laughs in the video as the group hit up the celebrity hot spot to celebrate the release of Ye's latest music video.

The musician marked the occasion with the Uncut Gems actress as the latest single from 'Donda' was released, 'Heaven And Hell'.

