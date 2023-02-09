Justin Bieber And His Wife Hailey Have Just Given Us All Baby Fever

9 February 2023, 16:56

Justin and Hailey Bieber's fans can't get over their adorable new photos
Justin and Hailey Bieber's fans can't get over their adorable new photos. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Is there anything cuter than Justin and Hailey Bieber’s family holiday pictures? Nope, we didn’t think so.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have us all teary-eyed over their latest holiday photo album thanks to the adorable babies featured.

We’ve all pretty much adopted baby fever after the couple enjoyed a holiday with their good pal Kelia Moniz for her 30th birthday, where her newborn daughter also joined and made many too-cute appearances in snaps.

Justin Bieber Sells Rights To His Music For $200 Million

Fans were well and truly melting over the pictures and Justin and Hailey seemed like naturals at being uncle and auntie!

The pair are used to little ones running around their families, with Justin being an older brother to three half-siblings and one step-sister.

Justin Bieber gave fans everywhere baby fever
Justin Bieber gave fans everywhere baby fever. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey is also an auntie to her older sister Alaia Baldwin’s baby girl Iris Elle.

It’s clear everyone was just as in awe over their family snaps as the rest of us, with many rushing to comment on the pictures.

“Oh my goodness you and babies >>>>> biggest weakness my heart is melting,” wrote one fan.

“Aawww so cute,” penned another, while a third added, “So adorable!”

Justin Bieber gave fans everywhere baby fever
Justin Bieber gave fans everywhere baby fever. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram
Hailey and Justin Bieber hung out with their friends on holiday
Hailey and Justin Bieber hung out with their friends on holiday. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been together for four years
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been together for four years. Picture: Alamy

Others went on to say they couldn’t wait for the Biebers to have a little one of their own.

Rhode founder Hailey opened up about starting her own family with Justin last year, telling the Wall Street Journal at the time: “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try.”

Right now the couple are enjoying married life after tying the knot back in September 2018 and have gone from strength to strength since.

