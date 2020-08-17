Justin Bieber Shows Off Shirtless Workout To Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar

Justin Bieber shows off shirtless workout to Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar. Picture: Instagram: @justinbieber/Harry Styles

Justin Bieber has shared a video of him doing a shirtless workout to Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'.

Justin Bieber has been sharing workout tips on Instagram and, yeah, we can definitely get on board with this one.

The 26-year-old singer has filmed himself doing press-ups to Harry Styles' summer hit 'Watermelon Sugar'. Icon.

"Slow with proper form is better than fast and sloppy," Justin advises his 144m followers on his Instagram story.

The star is shirtless in the clip as he works out and we get to see Justin's impressive collection of body tattoos.

Unsurprisingly, the combination of Justin Bieber and Harry Styles sent fans slightly into meltdown...

"JUSTIN BIEBER HAS WATERMELON SUGAR IN THE BACKGROUND OF HIS IG STORY AND NO ONE UNDERSTANDS HOW HAPPY THAT MAKES ME," one fan tweeted.

"justin bieber ending fanwars by listening to watermelon sugar by harry styles while working out, love an unproblematic king," wrote another.

It's no wonder Biebs is listening to 'Watermelon Sugar' - after all, it's the biggest song in America at the moment.

Harry bagged his first Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week with the track. He previously reached a peak of Number 2 on the US charts with One Direction.

'Adore You' reached a peak of Number 6 earlier in the year. Harry's debut solo single 'Sign of the Times' had been his best result before that - the song got all the way to Number 4 back in 2017.

