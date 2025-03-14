Justin Bieber admits he feels "unworthy" and a "fraud" in shock statement

Justin Bieber says he feels "unworthy" and a "fraud" in surprising statement. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Amid concern from fans, Justin Bieber released a statement saying he's always felt like a fraud.

31-year-old Justin Bieber has been in the spotlight since 2009 when he was just 15 years old. Fast forward to 2025 and he is a husband, a father and rumoured to make a big return to music with what will be his seventh studio album.

The Canadian singer has been open about the struggles of celebrity-life throughout his career, most prominently in his song 'Lonely', with Benny Blanco, where he sings, 'and everybody saw me sick, and it felt like no one gave a s---'.

More recently, Justin has been sharing multiple photos on his socials that have caused concern for fans. Under one of his posts, one fan commented: "Is this already a cry for help or not yet?"

Justin recently celebrated his 31st birthday. Picture: Instagram

Now, in an Instagram story Justin has been heartbreakingly open with fans, saying: "People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy.

"Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something. It made me feel sneaky like, Damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgemental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this."

The 'Baby' singer concluded: "I say all this to say. If you feel sneaky welcome to the club I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

Justin's statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

This comes as an insider has claimed that Justin, his wife Hailey and their son Jack Blues have been looking to relocate outside of LA for a "simpler life again".

The insider told the tabloids that the family have been in search of a European property in "the sun".

They claimed Justin and Hailey want to "enjoy some time far away from the spotlight", adding: "They want to enjoy a simpler life again. A slower pace of life to reconnect in a quiet environment."

Justin recently shared this picture of him, Hailey and Jack. Picture: Instagram

Fans have been quick to respond to Justin's statement, with one commenting on a recent Instagram post: "I just wanted to send some love your way.

"This is a reminder that your fans are always by your side. We’re all rooting for you, praying for you, and just want you to be happy and healthy. Take all the time you need—we’re here for you every step of the way!"

Another said: "Justin, I hope you read this… you are human like all of us, and feeling this way is part of the journey. But I hope you know the positive impact you have on so many people’s lives. You are more than enough and deserve love, success, and happiness.

"Your authenticity only makes you even more special. Never doubt your worth! On difficult days, remember that you are talented, generous, and have a huge heart. You are loved and admired more than you can imagine."

