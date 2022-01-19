Julia Fox Shares Steamy Snaps With Kanye West On Instagram

Julia Fox shared some PDA on the 'gram... Picture: Alamy/Julia Fox/Instagram

By Capital FM

Julia Fox gave fans an insight into her romance with Kanye West as she posted a PDA-packed Instagram story.

Julia Fox has given fans another intimate look into her budding relationship with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, and the 'Donda' musician, 44, can be seen packing on the PDA in a string of Instagram stories posted on Tuesday (January 18).

The pair made headlines and have been spotted several times since meeting at a New Year's Eve party, with Julia being very open online about her new flame.

Their latest slew of snaps show how close they have gotten in their first month of dating.

Julia Fox and Kanye West met on New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

The actress and filmmaker took the 'gram to share a steamy moment captured between her and the 'Stronger' singer – the pair are in a close embrace in the grainy snap.

Julia also posted a compilation video to her story featuring up-close moments between her and Kanye.

Fox and West are no strangers to releasing affectionate photos as the dad-of-four recently surprised his new beau with a sultry photo shoot for Interview Magazine.

Julia Fox shares an intimate photo with Kanye West. Picture: Julia Fox/Instagram

Julie Fox shared a behind-the-scenes video to her Insta story. Picture: Julia Fox/Instagram

The shoot showed sweet moments between the pair as Kanye styled his rumoured girlfriend for the shoot– and they look very cosy!

Julia even penned a short essay about her burgeoning romance with the rapper for the publication, writing: "I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," Julia shared with the magazine.

She revealed that the relationship was in its early days but shows promise: "I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

Kanye's former flame, model Vinetria, called time on their relationship in December after the pop star was reportedly hoping for a reconciliation from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

