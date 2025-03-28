Josh Peck explains why he invited Dan Schneider but not Drake Bell to his wedding

Josh Peck explains why he invited Dan Schneider but not Drake Bell to his wedding
Josh Peck explains why he invited Dan Schneider but not Drake Bell to his wedding. Picture: Kevin Mazur/KCA2014/WireImage, YouTube
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

During the wedding, Drake Bell called out Josh Peck online for not telling him about the wedding in a series of tweets.

Josh Peck has opened up about his wedding and why he didn't invite his Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell at the time.

This week (Mar 24 and Mar 27), Drake Bell has appeared as a guest on Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast in a two-part episode. Together, the former colleagues talk frankly about their experience working together on Nickelodeon. They also discuss how their relationship has changed since they both starred in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh.

While Drake and Josh both seemed close during their Nickelodeon days, Josh didn't invite Drake to his wedding and Drake reacted in shock and disappointment on X/Twitter. Now, Josh has explained why he didn't tell Drake about it.

Watch the Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV trailer

Drake wasn't the only co-star Josh didn't invite to his wedding. iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove notably wasn't there. In fact, the only Nickelodeon employee present at the ceremony was disgraced Drake & Josh creator Dan Schneider.

Speaking to Drake on Good Guys, Josh said: "I think about my wedding, and the only person who was there was Dan because my mom's friends with his wife. It's not an indictment of one particular person. I love you. I love Miranda."

Josh added that he would do things very differently now: "There's so many people that I probably would, now at 38, wanted to be there. But at 30, I just wanted to leave it all behind because it felt like it didn't serve me anymore."

Drake and Josh and Ben (Part 2)

Addressing the wedding at the time, Drake tweeted: "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha." Drake deleted the tweets shortly after posting them.

Drake later told People: "I was caught off guard. I hadn’t heard anything about it. He’s been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking."

Drake Bell's deleted tweets about Josh Peck's wedding
Drake Bell's deleted tweets about Josh Peck's wedding. Picture: @drakebell via X/Twitter

Discussing Drake's comments at the time, Josh said: "The realisation I had was when you wrote that stuff during my wedding [...] I think you were living in the world of where our relationship should have been. I was too much living in the past of when our relationship wasn't great and it was really somewhere in the middle."

Josh ended by saying: "Over those 10 years, we saw each other once a year. Now, I can see, we should have been closer."

