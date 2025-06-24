Jordan North wins Best Radio Presenter at 2025 TRIC Awards

24 June 2025, 20:02

Jordan North has won Best Radio Presenter
Jordan North has won Best Radio Presenter. Picture: Getty/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Our very own Jordan North has won the Best Radio Presenter award at this year’s TRIC Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital Breakfast host Jordan North has won the award for Best Radio Presenter at this year’s Television and Radio Industries Club Awards.

The TRIC Awards sees the best in television and radio come together to celebrate another year of achievements, and the big win comes after he marked one year of Capital Breakfast alongside Chris Stark and Siân Welby in April.

At the awards, Jordan sent a video message to accept his accolade after flying to Mallorca a few days ago for a well-deserved holiday.

“I’d love to be up there receiving the awards because I am chuffed to bits,” he said. “I’ve never ever won a radio award in my career and I’ve been doing this since I was 16, so it really does mean a lot.”

Jordan North celebrated one year on Capital Breakfast in April
Jordan North celebrated one year on Capital Breakfast in April. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Capital Breakfast will be back on air on Monday 7th July.

Until then you can listen to the guys on their new podcast Capital Breakfast: After the Show, Show.

The much-loved hosts take listeners behind the scenes of Capital Breakfast, sharing all the moments that never make it to air - the unfiltered, untamed, and strictly off-air stories.

Read more from Capital Breakfast here:

Listen to Capital Breakfast: After the Show, Show on Global Player.

