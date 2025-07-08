Jordan North reunited with dog he rescued live on Capital Breakfast

8 July 2025, 09:30 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 11:35

Jordan North fights back tears reuniting with dog whose life he saved!

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Six months on, Jordan North has been reunited with the dog he saved from the River Thames in December.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After months of mystery and unanswered questions, the dog Jordan North rescued from the Thames has finally been found - and now, they’ve been reunited live on air.

Back in December, Jordan made headlines when he jumped into action - quite literally - to help rescue a dog from the River Thames near Hammersmith Bridge. Now, in a heart-warming twist, Jordan has been reunited with the dog he saved - a one-year-old Labrador called Creed Lamar, named after none other than Kendrick Lamar.

Creed’s owner, Rodas, a University of Nottingham student from Fulham, was out on a walk with her mum, Aby, when the terrifying incident happened. Describing Creed as a "curious little guy” who “likes to do his own thing and go off the lead”, Rodas said the adventurous pup had wandered over to the barrier at Fulham Riverside to peer out at the view - as he often does. But on this particular winter’s day, he chose a spot on the barrier that dipped lower... and Creed ended up going over...

“He just tumbled in,” said Rodas. “It was his first time swimming, which was totally surprising as he's usually such a scaredy cat. So as soon as he hit the water, I felt dread...”

Panicked and ready to jump in after him, Rodas and her mum were stopped by a passing couple who warned them about the dangerous currents. But as a crowd gathered, up rocked Jordan leaping into action without hesitation.

Jordan, Creed and Rodas
Jordan, Creed and Rodas. Picture: Global

Jordan climbed over the gate, ran down to the jetty, and managed to grab Creed by the collar, keeping him safe until the RNLI arrived moments later - guided by waving phone torches from the bank.

“It was all so overwhelming. I was crying, trying to ask what his name was. I didn’t even realise it was Jordan North until way later,” Rodas said. “I went back to uni and was still in my bubble unaware and it wasn't until I caught up with a mate and they said, ‘Wait… is that your dog Creed in the news?!' - that I realised the national media attention!" - leading Rodas to getting in contact with us - at last!

Creed - also affectionately known as 'Bubs, Creedo and Baby Boy' - made a full recovery and, miraculously, was back on the same walking route just three days later. He’s now following a 'strictly-on-lead' policy near the river (although he remains completely unbothered by the drama he caused), Rodas, however, still gets nervous walking near the barrier.

Capital Breakfast meet Creed the Lab
Capital Breakfast meet Creed the Lab. Picture: Global

Now, six months on, Rodas and Creed, have gotten the chance to properly thank Jordan for his "big, selfless act" moment live on Capital Breakfast.

Sian Welby and Chris Stark surprised Jordan with a game of 'Pet or Partner' that was designed to surprise him with Creed. 'Pet or Partner' is a game which Capital Breakfast play where listeners send in clues and the presenters have to guess whether they're describing a pet or a partner.

On Tuesday morning (8th July) one of the clues was: "He likes to jump into the River Thames and be saved by Jordan North."

Jordan was desperately trying to clarify what was said as the line went dead. Then in came Creed and Rodas. "That's Creed, I'm going to cry," Jordan said as soon as he realised what was going on.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

