JoJo Siwa is selling $900 tour tickets where fans "help" the crew set up the show

JoJo Siwa is selling $900 tour tickets where fans "help" the crew set up the show. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

By Sam Prance

The Dream Guest VIP package is JoJo Siwa's most expensive ticket option for JoJo Siwa Live.

Want to help JoJo Siwa set up her live show? Well, you can do it if you're willing to pay $900 for her tour experience.

Yesterday (Mar 25), JoJo Siwa announced her first national tour since releasing adult music. After a live set in WeHo, JoJo took to Instagram to write: "Get ready for a Live Concert ft. New Songs, Current Songs, AND My Kids Songs, a GAYPOP Dj Set, & an immersive party…. ALL IN THE SAME NIGHT." JoJo will be touring the US this summer.

As part of the tour, JoJo is selling multiple VIP packages but the most expensive option is sparking some backlash.

JoJo Siwa's Dream Guest VIP package costs $900 and it includes "an exclusive invitation to JoJo's live show setup" where you help "put together the show with song selection input." Talking to Access Hollywood, JoJo said it's the "most exclusive" package available on her new tour.

JoJo added: "You are actually going to get to come during while we’re loading in the show, and you’re gonna get to kind of help us set it up and make sure things are right and test out the drum with me or the DJ booth with me."

According to JoJo's website, you get to attend the soundcheck, watch the show from a designated viewing area, attend a Q&A and meet-and-greet with JoJo and get VIP merch as well as helping with the setup.

Some fans have criticised the package and accused JoJo of charging for fans to work for her.

One person tweeted: "paying to work for a celeb is a new one."

JoJo Siwa's Dream Guest VIP package. Picture: JoJo Siwa

Dates for JoJo Siwa Live currently start in Houston, Texas on July 10th and end in Anaheim, California on August 9th.

Tickets go on general sale on Saturday, March 29th.

