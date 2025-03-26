JoJo Siwa is selling $900 tour tickets where fans "help" the crew set up the show

26 March 2025, 14:50

JoJo Siwa is selling $900 tour tickets where fans "help" the crew set up the show
JoJo Siwa is selling $900 tour tickets where fans "help" the crew set up the show. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Dream Guest VIP package is JoJo Siwa's most expensive ticket option for JoJo Siwa Live.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Want to help JoJo Siwa set up her live show? Well, you can do it if you're willing to pay $900 for her tour experience.

Yesterday (Mar 25), JoJo Siwa announced her first national tour since releasing adult music. After a live set in WeHo, JoJo took to Instagram to write: "Get ready for a Live Concert ft. New Songs, Current Songs, AND My Kids Songs, a GAYPOP Dj Set, & an immersive party…. ALL IN THE SAME NIGHT." JoJo will be touring the US this summer.

As part of the tour, JoJo is selling multiple VIP packages but the most expensive option is sparking some backlash.

JoJo Siwa Slams troll who called her a man

JoJo Siwa's Dream Guest VIP package costs $900 and it includes "an exclusive invitation to JoJo's live show setup" where you help "put together the show with song selection input." Talking to Access Hollywood, JoJo said it's the "most exclusive" package available on her new tour.

JoJo added: "You are actually going to get to come during while we’re loading in the show, and you’re gonna get to kind of help us set it up and make sure things are right and test out the drum with me or the DJ booth with me."

According to JoJo's website, you get to attend the soundcheck, watch the show from a designated viewing area, attend a Q&A and meet-and-greet with JoJo and get VIP merch as well as helping with the setup.

Some fans have criticised the package and accused JoJo of charging for fans to work for her.

One person tweeted: "paying to work for a celeb is a new one."

JoJo Siwa's Dream Guest VIP package
JoJo Siwa's Dream Guest VIP package. Picture: JoJo Siwa

Dates for JoJo Siwa Live currently start in Houston, Texas on July 10th and end in Anaheim, California on August 9th.

Tickets go on general sale on Saturday, March 29th.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has shared her text messages with Jeff

MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals truth of Jeff text messages after Rhi row

TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague addresses her and Tommy Fury's holiday to Dubai

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on Dubai holiday with Tommy Fury

MAFS Australia's Paul reportedly dating his 'backup bride' Hannah

MAFS Australia's Paul reportedly dating his 'backup bride' Hannah

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

TV & Film

Where is MAFS Australia's Beth from?

Where is Beth Kelly from? The MAFS Australia bride's British background explained

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Exclusive
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

TV & Film

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits