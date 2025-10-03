JoJo Siwa removed fan from concert for wearing 'offensive' hoodie

JoJo Siwa removed fan from concert for wearing a hoodie that offended her. Picture: Getty / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa has gone viral after removing a fan from her concert for wearing a hoodie that offended her.

During a show held in Glasgow, as part of her Infinity Heart Tour, JoJo Siwa stopped the concert and had a fan removed from the crowd.

JoJo removed the concert goer because they were wearing a hoodie that offended her. In a TikTok video, JoJo is seen taking the hoodie on stage. When a guy in the crowd confirms it's his hoodie, she say: "See what happens when you do things like this. Get him out of here."

She continues: "No I'm serious, you're not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me." Then, alongside security, JoJo's mum Jessalyn goes over and removes the fan from the crowd.

Watch the moment it happened here.

JoJo Siwa removes fan from crowd at concert for wearing a hoodie that made fun of her. Picture: @ugccreatorblackrose via TikTok

The hoodie in question included a meme of JoJo Siwa's head as an egg, something which she shared to her Instagram seven years ago.

It also included a handwritten message that read, 'she's got bette davis eyes... she's a bad gorl', a nod to her cover of 'Bette Davis Eyes' and songs 'Karma' and 'Raspy'.

The incident has divided fans, with some happy that she stood up for herself and others annoyed that she removed a fan who had payed to watch her live.

Taking to Reddit, one fan said: "As she should. People treat her like a meme instead of a human." Another penned: "I don't really like her, but showing up to an event wearing hate merch feels like bullying."

On the other hand, someone wrote: "It was a picture of her face on an egg. If you’re a big, famous, pop star if that’s getting to you maybe the business isn’t for you."

And a second said: "I mean...that's really not that bad."

JoJo Siwa shared the meme to her Instagram account years ago. Picture: Instagram

The understanding among fans is that the egg meme is a touchy subject for JoJo as she has been trolled about her hairline since she was a young girl.

Due to her iconic ponytail and 'JoJo bow' it became a running joke that she had a receding hairline. Just weeks ago, JoJo was brought to tears when her now-boyfriend Chris Hughes complimented her hairline.

In a video shared to Instagram, JoJo explains that she had been drying her hair when Chris said: "You have a really good hairline."

Confused by the way she was immediately brought to tears, he followed up by saying: "You do have a good hairline. It’s really nice. I don’t get why it’s made you laugh."

She wrote in her caption: "He had no idea of the 2017-2020 hairline memes, that I’m not affected by on the daily anymore, but him saying this out of thin air literally finished healing a part of me."

"It’s almost like I had a band aid over it for the last 8 years and just was leaving it there scared to look under it to see if it’s healed and he removed it being like why do u have this on before I could even explain what it was. Lucky lucky girl I am. Don’t even think I realize how lucky sometimes."

