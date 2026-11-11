JoJo Siwa sparks fresh pregnancy rumours after post about "morning sickness"

Truth of new JoJo Siwa pregnancy rumours in 2026. Picture: Getty / Snapchat

By Abbie Reynolds

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant? Truth revealed after JoJo sparked fresh pregnancy rumours with her boyfriend Chris Hughes.

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Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa and Love Island's Chris Hughes met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2025. After forming a friendship on the show they went on to start dating when they left the house. Since then their relationship has gone from strength-to-strength.

Just last month they sparked pregnancy rumours with an adorable post on Instagram where fans spotted a baby grow in the video. This transpired to not be a pregnancy announcement, with many fans saying it was likely an outfit belonging to Chris' niece born in May this year.

But now pregnancy speculation is back after JoJo posted about having "morning sickness". But here's the truth of what she shared.

Read more: JoJo Siwa reveals shocking reason why she was rushed to hospital

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes started dating in 2025. Picture: Victoria Sirakova/Getty

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant in 2026?

No, JoJo Siwa is not pregnant. She shared a story on her Snapchat about how one of her dogs had been poorly and pooed on the floor.

After sharing a picture of the dog faeces she then joked: "That is how I started my morning. Literal morning sickness."

This was then followed up with a picture of her leaning over a toilet with the caption: "Morning sickness. Not for the weak."

JoJo Siwa via her Snapchat story (Nov 11). Picture: Snapchat

This isn't the first time JoJo has sparked pregnancy rumours via her Snapchat account. In the past she's been known for sharing pictures of her stomach outstretched and joking that she's pregnant.

The pictures were first posted in 2023 and are often resurfaced.

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