The truth behind the viral JoJo Siwa 'pregnant belly' photos revealed

15 July 2025, 16:38 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 16:53

Is JoJo Siwa really pregnant? The truth behind those viral 'pregnant belly' photos
Is JoJo Siwa really pregnant? The truth behind those viral 'pregnant belly' photos. Picture: TikTok, Snapchat
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Photos of JoJo Siwa cradling her stomach are going viral again following those pregnancy rumours – here's the truth behind them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant? Where did those photos of her 'pregnant belly' come from? Here's the truth...

If you've spent any time on the internet over the past week, you'll have seen all the speculation surrounding JoJo Siwa being pregnant. The latest rumours appear to have stemmed from a video featuring JoJo's boyfriend Chris Hughes stroking her stomach with his thumb while the couple embraced.

In a 'two truths & a lie...' TikTok video posted last week, JoJo addressed those pregnancy rumours while promoting her new single 'Bette Davis Eyes'.

That video has now sparked even bigger speculation and photos of JoJo cradling her stomach have since gone viral. Wondering if they're real and where they came from? They're actually from when JoJo joked about being pregnant on Snapchat back in 2023...

The truth behind the photos of JoJo Siwa's 'pregnant belly'
The truth behind the photos of JoJo Siwa's 'pregnant belly'. Picture: JoJo Siwa via Snapchat

The photos of JoJo's 'pregnant belly' were originally posted on Snapchat back in 2023 when JoJo was playing into a joke she started.

After documenting a shopping trip in which she bought baby clothes, JoJo jokingly posted a photo with her hand over her stomach with the caption: "Can’t believe it".

Not understanding that JoJo was trolling at the time, the photos left the app and went viral on Facebook. However, JoJo continued to play into the joke and posted several more photos of her stomach with captions alluding to a pregnancy.

JoJo previously joked about being pregnant on Snapchat back in 2023
JoJo previously joked about being pregnant on Snapchat back in 2023. Picture: JoJo Siwa via Snapchat

However, she quickly found herself getting major backlash from people online who called her "insensitive" for 'faking a pregnancy' for views.

Earlier this year, JoJo also reiterated that the whole thing was a joke during an interview with Capital Buzz.

When asked about the wildest thing she's ever read about herself online, she said: "I mean, that I'm pregnant but I caused that rumour myself."

JoJo Siwa sparks pregnancy speculation after viral Chris Hughes video
JoJo Siwa sparks pregnancy speculation after viral Chris Hughes video. Picture: TikTok

As for today's pregnancy rumours? JoJo has not yet directly addressed anything beyond her cryptic TikTok video.

In her 'two truths & a lie...' video, the three options she gave were: "1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette]. 2. I’m pregnant. 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday."

Obviously, the third option was a truth. Given how she previously played into the joke, she may have done the same thing here again.

Read more about JoJo Siwa here:

WATCH: The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Shakira and Ty deal with the fall out from their decision

Love Island first looks reveals fall out from Shakira and Ty's shock decision

Love Island

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff [left] and Jessica and Kev in Too Much [right]

Is 'Too Much' a true story? Lena Dunham addresses Jack Antonoff relationship theory

TV & Film

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement with huge ring

Love Island

Exclusive
Megan Forte Clarke interview with Capital [left], Shakira Khan and Conor Phillips in Love Island villa [right]

Exclusive: Love Island's Megan reveals whether she's still waiting for Conor

Love Island

Love Island star Toni [right], her mum [left] and image of Toni and Harrison on the terrace

Love Island star Toni's mum brands Harrison "manipulative" after "messy" reunion

Love Island

Chris Hughes in his CBB promo [left], Chris and JoJo Siwa cuddling [right]

Chris Hughes reveals marriage and baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
The Buccaneers cast spill all in the Tower of Truth

The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

TV & Film

Exclusive
JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits