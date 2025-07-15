The truth behind the viral JoJo Siwa 'pregnant belly' photos revealed

Is JoJo Siwa really pregnant? The truth behind those viral 'pregnant belly' photos. Picture: TikTok, Snapchat

By Katie Louise Smith

Photos of JoJo Siwa cradling her stomach are going viral again following those pregnancy rumours – here's the truth behind them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant? Where did those photos of her 'pregnant belly' come from? Here's the truth...

If you've spent any time on the internet over the past week, you'll have seen all the speculation surrounding JoJo Siwa being pregnant. The latest rumours appear to have stemmed from a video featuring JoJo's boyfriend Chris Hughes stroking her stomach with his thumb while the couple embraced.

In a 'two truths & a lie...' TikTok video posted last week, JoJo addressed those pregnancy rumours while promoting her new single 'Bette Davis Eyes'.

That video has now sparked even bigger speculation and photos of JoJo cradling her stomach have since gone viral. Wondering if they're real and where they came from? They're actually from when JoJo joked about being pregnant on Snapchat back in 2023...

The truth behind the photos of JoJo Siwa's 'pregnant belly'. Picture: JoJo Siwa via Snapchat

The photos of JoJo's 'pregnant belly' were originally posted on Snapchat back in 2023 when JoJo was playing into a joke she started.

After documenting a shopping trip in which she bought baby clothes, JoJo jokingly posted a photo with her hand over her stomach with the caption: "Can’t believe it".

Not understanding that JoJo was trolling at the time, the photos left the app and went viral on Facebook. However, JoJo continued to play into the joke and posted several more photos of her stomach with captions alluding to a pregnancy.

JoJo previously joked about being pregnant on Snapchat back in 2023. Picture: JoJo Siwa via Snapchat

However, she quickly found herself getting major backlash from people online who called her "insensitive" for 'faking a pregnancy' for views.

Earlier this year, JoJo also reiterated that the whole thing was a joke during an interview with Capital Buzz.

When asked about the wildest thing she's ever read about herself online, she said: "I mean, that I'm pregnant but I caused that rumour myself."

JoJo Siwa sparks pregnancy speculation after viral Chris Hughes video. Picture: TikTok

As for today's pregnancy rumours? JoJo has not yet directly addressed anything beyond her cryptic TikTok video.

In her 'two truths & a lie...' video, the three options she gave were: "1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette]. 2. I’m pregnant. 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday."

Obviously, the third option was a truth. Given how she previously played into the joke, she may have done the same thing here again.

Read more about JoJo Siwa here:

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.