JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes spark pregnancy rumours with new video

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes on a red carpet, and Chris with his baby niece via Instagram. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have sparked pregnancy rumours with a new video.

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After meeting on Celebrity Big Brother in 2025, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Less than two years into their relationship, there has already been talk about marriage, kids, and moving in together, but now fans are convinced the second in the list could be coming sooner rather than later.

This is after Chris shared a video of him welcoming JoJo back to the UK and an item in the video sparked major conversation.

Read more: JoJo Siwa reveals shocking reason why she was rushed to hospital

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes at Universal CityWalk on July 21, 2026. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, Chris shared a video of him waiting for JoJo to arrive at his house. He joked that he should meet her outside to help her with her bags but said he wanted to 'be like a dog' keenly awaiting her arrival from inside the house.

When she arrived she made a comment about him not helping her with her bags so he quickly got to up to assist her. However, it wasn't any of this that sparked baby rumours, it was right at the beginning of the video as Chris is seen hanging up a Lion King baby onesie.

As he hangs the Disney onesie on the door, Chris says: "My girlfriend is arriving Simba."

Under the video, one fan commented: "Really thought this was gonna be a pregnancy announcement at the beginning 😂"

Another replied saying: "And me, what is with the baby onesie?"

Someone else wrote: "Is it a hint that he hangs a baby's onzie on the door 🤔🤔🤔🤔"

And another added: "Why is no one else commenting on the thing he hung on the door at the start. What is that 👀"

But suggesting an explanation for the baby clothing, someone wrote: "It will be his baby niece's outfit"

Chris Hughes welcomed his niece in May 2026. Picture: Instagram

Chris welcomed his baby niece back in May, in an Instagram post he said: "Uncle Chris, reporting for DUTY! 🫡🤍

"For those who followed Ben & Olivia’s journey, this is the most magical and beautiful beginning! Such a special little soul has entered their world! So HAPPY for them both, she is amazing! 😌👶🏻💫"

Read more about JoJo Siwa here:

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