JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes spark pregnancy rumours with new video

1 October 2026, 12:23 | Updated: 1 October 2026, 12:25

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes on a red carpet, and Chris with his baby niece via Instagram
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes on a red carpet, and Chris with his baby niece via Instagram. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have sparked pregnancy rumours with a new video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After meeting on Celebrity Big Brother in 2025, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Less than two years into their relationship, there has already been talk about marriage, kids, and moving in together, but now fans are convinced the second in the list could be coming sooner rather than later.

This is after Chris shared a video of him welcoming JoJo back to the UK and an item in the video sparked major conversation.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes at Universal CityWalk on July 21, 2026
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes at Universal CityWalk on July 21, 2026. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, Chris shared a video of him waiting for JoJo to arrive at his house. He joked that he should meet her outside to help her with her bags but said he wanted to 'be like a dog' keenly awaiting her arrival from inside the house.

When she arrived she made a comment about him not helping her with her bags so he quickly got to up to assist her. However, it wasn't any of this that sparked baby rumours, it was right at the beginning of the video as Chris is seen hanging up a Lion King baby onesie.

As he hangs the Disney onesie on the door, Chris says: "My girlfriend is arriving Simba."

Under the video, one fan commented: "Really thought this was gonna be a pregnancy announcement at the beginning 😂"

Another replied saying: "And me, what is with the baby onesie?"

Someone else wrote: "Is it a hint that he hangs a baby's onzie on the door 🤔🤔🤔🤔"

And another added: "Why is no one else commenting on the thing he hung on the door at the start. What is that 👀"

But suggesting an explanation for the baby clothing, someone wrote: "It will be his baby niece's outfit"

Chris Hughes welcomed his niece in May 2026
Chris Hughes welcomed his niece in May 2026. Picture: Instagram

Chris welcomed his baby niece back in May, in an Instagram post he said: "Uncle Chris, reporting for DUTY! 🫡🤍

"For those who followed Ben & Olivia’s journey, this is the most magical and beautiful beginning! Such a special little soul has entered their world! So HAPPY for them both, she is amazing! 😌👶🏻💫"

Read more about JoJo Siwa here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Myha'la Herrold Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Myha'la? Age, acting roles and more about the Industry actor

TV & Film

Sebastian Croft Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured posing.

Who is Sebastian Croft? Age, acting roles and more about the Heartstopper actor

TV & Film

King Kenny Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is King Kenny? Age, real name, Beta Squad and boxing career

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her third baby who is due late 2026

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock hints baby due date is soon

Celebrity Traitors Host Claudia Winkleman promo image and logo.

Celebrity Traitors start time, what days it's on and when it finishes revealed

TV & Film

Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured in Capital HQ and in the villa.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Simba Kudyiwa pictured in the villa and pictured at Capital HQ smiling.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Simba reveals deeper meaning behind his mum 'smiled bares' quote

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Aidan Murphy pictured in Capital office and hugging brother Kavan Murphy.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Aidan reveals whether he knew his brother Kavan was going into the villa

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Priya Jaswal in Capital office and Gabriel Garland promo image.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Priya breaks silence on what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits