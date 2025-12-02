JoJo Siwa reveals shocking reason why she was rushed to hospital

JoJo Siwa shared an update after being rushed to hospital in 'excruciating pain'. Picture: Alamy & TikTok

By Lily Bell

The singer has taken to TikTok to explain why she sought out medical help after "excruciating pain".

JoJo Siwa has revealed the shocking reason why she was recently rushed to hospital just an hour before a scheduled live performance.

Unbeknownst to her fans, the singer was rushed to hospital after experiencing an "excruciating pain" that left her "unable to breathe" just before she was due on stage. Her mum, Jessalynn Siwa, even posted an Instagram story showing JoJo on a stretcher being wheeled into an ambulance.

Since JoJo was rushed to hospital, she has taken to TikTok to explain the reason she sought out medical help.

JoJo's mum supported her through the difficult time. Picture: Instagram

In a seven-minute TikTok, JoJo went into detail about why she was in hospital an hour before her performance at the Mall of America.

The singer went on to explain that she's been experiencing recent waves of intense stomach pains, when dancing or even walking. However, three hours before her planned performance, she revealed she "couldn't breathe" and "almost blacked out".

After speaking with her mum, they decided it best to call an ambulance and go to hospital.

While at the hospital, JoJo had an ultrasound, which revealed she had cysts on her ovaries that had burst, causing her "excruciating pain".

At the end of the video, JoJo thanked fans for their support and well wishes but admitted she was "not feeling 100%" yet. She also thanked the doctors and nurses for acting quickly and helping her get back on time for the performance.

Fans were quick to praise the star for battling through to perform, one commented: "And you were only 10 minutes late!? We would’ve never known...So sorry! Minnesota was thankful for you!" Another commented: "You’re INSANE for pushing through that ❤️."

JoJo still performed despite being in hospital hours beforehand. Picture: Alamy

From removing a fan for wearing an 'offensive hoodie' to a brutal article written about her, the singer has had a difficult past few months.

JoJo actually broke down in tears on Snapchat after CNN published an article titled 'Everyone Hates JoJo Siwa' was published. The piece looked at JoJo's rise to stardom, her sexuality journey, and delved into recent major headlines - offering a more harsh and brutal observation of her.

Not long after the article was published, JoJo could be seen crying in her car on Snapchat, with a single tear streaming down her face, she wrote: "Sad girl."

A short while later, she posted a video in the same outfit and car. While wiping her teary red eyes, she said: "A bit of a rougher start to the morning, but none the less, got my baby boy [her dog], and we're going to go to my favourite coffee shop and get my favourite coffee."

Once JoJo had her coffee, she did an initial taste test with the caption "Face still red but coffee going in" written across the video.

