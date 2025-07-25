JoJo Siwa left in tears after Chris Hughes' unexpected comment about her hairline

25 July 2025, 17:01

JoJo and Chris cuddling and standing together.
JoJo Siwa cries after boyfriend Chris Hughes' comment about her hairline. Picture: ITV
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

JoJo was caught off guard after boyfriend Chris' comment about her hairline, years after facing intense bullying about it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have made our hearts melt (again), as the internet personality shared a video of herself bursting into tears after Love Island alumni boyfriend complimented her hairline.

If you've been on the internet for as long as we have, you'll know all about the mean, brutal memes and comments JoJo has faced about her hairline throughout her life in the public eye so far.

Known for her tight ponytails, JoJo herself has previously spoken about it being a huge point of insecurity for her. She has also explained that she began losing hair due to a stress rash, caused by being on the hit TV show, Dance Moms.

Tearfully opening up in an a new Instagram video, JoJo shared it was "the number 1 thing I was bullied for growing up". And she's now sharing how an unexpected comment from Chris has helped her "heal" a part of her.

Jojo Siwa, Abby Lee Miller, and Chris Hughes pictured together.
Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa previously revealed how the show gave her a stress rash and hair loss. Picture: Instagram

In the video, JoJo explains that she had been drying her hair when Chris said: "You have a really good hairline."

Confused by the way she was immediately brought to tears, he followed up by saying: "You do have a good hairline. It’s really nice. I don’t get why it’s made you laugh".

Opening up about the painful chapter of her life, she went on to share a deeper insight into her hidden struggles in the caption of her Instagram post: "He had no idea of the 2017-2020 hairline memes, that I’m not affected by on the daily anymore, but him saying this out of thin air literally finished healing a part of me."

"It’s almost like I had a band aid over it for the last 8 years and just was leaving it there scared to look under it to see if it’s healed and he removed it being like why do u have this on before I could even explain what it was. Lucky lucky girl I am. Don’t even think I realize how lucky sometimes."

Fans quickly flooded the comments with praise for Chris and the love they share, one commented: "Find someone who heals you without even trying".

"Omg i’m so happy Jojo is getting the love she deserves," another added, whilst a third fan wrote: "She’s in her healing era and we LOVE that for her!!."

Read more about JoJo Siwa here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Lauren's promo image and talking to Harrison.

Love Island's Lauren defends Harrison over Women's Aid statement

Love Island

Love Island's Shakira Khan crying and pictured with Conor

Love Island's Shakira 'threatened to quit' show but producers persuaded her to stay

Love Island

Love Island spoiler says Helena and Harry "split" after explosive Shakira row

Love Island spoiler says Helena and Harry "split" after explosive Shakira row

Love Island

Love Island's Shakira Khan at the pool and cuddling Toni

Love Island's Shakira raises concerns "she will walk" after latest villa twist

Love Island

Exclusive
Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
The Buccaneers cast spill all in the Tower of Truth

The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

TV & Film

Exclusive
JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits