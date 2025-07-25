JoJo Siwa left in tears after Chris Hughes' unexpected comment about her hairline

JoJo Siwa cries after boyfriend Chris Hughes' comment about her hairline. Picture: ITV

By Capital Buzz

JoJo was caught off guard after boyfriend Chris' comment about her hairline, years after facing intense bullying about it.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have made our hearts melt (again), as the internet personality shared a video of herself bursting into tears after Love Island alumni boyfriend complimented her hairline.

If you've been on the internet for as long as we have, you'll know all about the mean, brutal memes and comments JoJo has faced about her hairline throughout her life in the public eye so far.

Known for her tight ponytails, JoJo herself has previously spoken about it being a huge point of insecurity for her. She has also explained that she began losing hair due to a stress rash, caused by being on the hit TV show, Dance Moms.

Tearfully opening up in an a new Instagram video, JoJo shared it was "the number 1 thing I was bullied for growing up". And she's now sharing how an unexpected comment from Chris has helped her "heal" a part of her.

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa previously revealed how the show gave her a stress rash and hair loss. Picture: Instagram

In the video, JoJo explains that she had been drying her hair when Chris said: "You have a really good hairline."

Confused by the way she was immediately brought to tears, he followed up by saying: "You do have a good hairline. It’s really nice. I don’t get why it’s made you laugh".

Opening up about the painful chapter of her life, she went on to share a deeper insight into her hidden struggles in the caption of her Instagram post: "He had no idea of the 2017-2020 hairline memes, that I’m not affected by on the daily anymore, but him saying this out of thin air literally finished healing a part of me."

"It’s almost like I had a band aid over it for the last 8 years and just was leaving it there scared to look under it to see if it’s healed and he removed it being like why do u have this on before I could even explain what it was. Lucky lucky girl I am. Don’t even think I realize how lucky sometimes."

Fans quickly flooded the comments with praise for Chris and the love they share, one commented: "Find someone who heals you without even trying".

"Omg i’m so happy Jojo is getting the love she deserves," another added, whilst a third fan wrote: "She’s in her healing era and we LOVE that for her!!."

