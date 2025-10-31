JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after brutal article written about her

31 October 2025

JoJo Siwa pictured at a red carpet and crying in car.
JoJo Siwa recently broke down in tears on Snapchat. Picture: Alamy & TikTok

By Lily Bell

JoJo Siwa broke down in tears on her Snapchat, after an article titled 'Everyone Hates JoJo Siwa' was published.

JoJo Siwa has recently broken down in tears following a brutal article written about her by American news outlet CNN.

The piece published last week, titled 'Everyone Hates JoJo Siwa', took readers through JoJo's rise to stardom, her sexuality journey, and delved into recent major headlines. Overall, the piece offered a more harsher and brutal observation of the 22-year-old - it questioned her role as a representative for the LGBTQIA+ community and criticised her recent career moves.

Love Island alum and boyfriend Chris Hughes was quick to react to the article. He publicly defended her on social media and slammed the article, expressing his shock at what had been written about her.

After the article was published, JoJo posted a series of tearful videos, saying she'd had a "rough morning".

JoJo Siwa pictured performing on tour.
JoJo Siwa recently performed in London for her Infinity Heart Tour. Picture: Alamy

In a Snapchat post, JoJo could be seen crying in her car, with a single tear streaming down her face, she wrote: "Sad girl."

Not long after, she posted a video in the same outfit and car. While wiping her teary red eyes, she said: "A bit of a rougher start to the morning, but none the less, got my baby boy [her dog], and we're going to go to my favourite coffee shop and get my favourite coffee."

The video was captioned: "Morning took a turn so got my tiny boy and getting my favourite coffee."

In the next video, JoJo was seen walking to the coffee shop, where she admitted "when I shed a tear or two my face gets these red little webs". She went on to explain that she was walking her dog a little longer so her face could settle down before she went into the shop.

Once JoJo had her coffee, she did an initial taste test with the caption "Face still red but coffee going in" written across the video.

Later in the day, JoJo posted multiple Snapchat videos showing her enjoying a shopping trip in Target with mum, Jessalynn Siwa.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured smiling together in a selfie.
Chris Hughe publicly defended girlfriend JoJo Siwa on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Once the article, titled 'Everyone Hates JoJo Siwa' went live, her boyfriend Chris took to Instagram, writing: "Also f--k the people who, *(I can’t even call them a reporter/journalist as I’m friends with professionals in that industry and I wouldn’t want to insult them)* who perpetuates the same culture of bullying they should be working to eliminate.

"Agenda driven without integrity. I’ve seen some things in my time, but that was right up there."

JoJo reposted the post on her stories and responded with a heartfelt comment, saying: "thank you baby beautiful week with you."

On X/Twitter, Chris didn't hold back either. Naming the journalist, Chris wrote: "Welcomed in with open arms but a horrible bully. Lazy and disgusting journalism, nothing but a hate spreader."

In response to claims that JoJo's 'toned down her advocacy', she said: "I will fight for the queer community until it’s over."

