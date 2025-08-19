JoJo Siwa admits she’s watched boyfriend Chris Hughes’ Love Island series

JoJo Siwa reveals what’s in her Chris Hughes shrine and fangirls over British culture!

By Kathryn Knight

JoJo Siwa has been going through the Love Island archives to watch boyfriend Chris Hughes' series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Hughes took part on Love Island season three in 2017, where he met now-ex girlfriend Olivia Attwood. But fast forward to 2025 and he’s in a relationship with Dance Moms star, YouTuber and singer JoJo Siwa.

JoJo popped into the Capital studio this week where she revealed she’s been catching up with Chris’ season of Love Island recently, and has memorised all his iconic quotes.

Doing her best impersonation of Chris’ British accent, JoJo recalled his reaction when he found out she was watching the show that made him famous: “When he found out he was like ‘stop it! Babe you can’t!’”

Chris apparently asked JoJo not to watch ‘the first few weeks’ of episodes, but she said: “I’ve seen the iconic moments.”

JoJo Siwa with Will Manning on Capital. Picture: Global

She also hilariously quoted, “Want me to rap a little to lift the mood?” Which Chris famously said during a tense moment around the fire pit with his fellow Islanders.

JoJo even knows all about Cash Hughes, the baby doll he and Olivia had to ‘parent’ in the final week of the show.

Capital’s Will Manning then asked JoJo what it is about British men that Americans find so attractive after reading an article listing all the American celebs who are currently dating British men, to which she said: “I’ve found a wonderful guy and I wasn’t looking, by any means, especially not for a man. And by that point it was undeniable. Your accent to an American woman is unbeatable. I saw that exact article.”

JoJo Siwa is promoting her new music. Picture: Getty

JoJo and Chris still appear to be besotted, with the Dance Moms star admitting she was admiring his looks just that morning. “He woke up to make breakfast for me this morning and I was looking at him, I didn’t tell him this, but he’s just gorgeous,” she said. “He is. Everybody would say it. You cannot… he’s beautiful and he’s handsome. His eyes are like crystal. If I could take them out and put them in resin I would.”

They also spoke about JoJo new song ‘Raspy’, which she said she took inspiration from after receiving so many comments about the way her voice sounded.

Read more Love Island here: