How old is Joey Essex? The Box contestant’s age, dating history, net worth & more

5 September 2026, 20:00

Joey Essex The Box promo image and pictured posing.
How old is Joey Essex? The Box contestant’s age, dating history, net worth & more. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about reality TV star Joey Essex while he appears on ITV’s new gameshow The Box.

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Joey Essex is back on our TV screens and taking on his next challenge for ITV's brand new celebrity gameshow, The Box.

Hosted by football pundit and former player Gary Lineker, 10 celebs are thrown into the unknown as they visit mystery locations while enclosed in a box and face a series of tricky challenges. The aim is to complete the unpredictable challenges and become The Box's first-ever winner.

Revealing his reason for wanting to take part, Joey said: "I could see it had everything and that it would be fun, exciting, and scary. Whatever I do in my career, whether it's serious or not, I'm always up for a challenge."

While we watch Joey take on the challenges, here's everything you need to know about the reality TV star.

Joey Essex pictured posing.
Joey Essex will be appearing on ITV's The Box. . Picture: Instagram

How old is Joey Essex?

Joey is 36 years old and was born on 29 July 1990, making his star sign a Cancer.

How tall is Joey Essex?

Joey 1.76 meters tall, which converts to roughly 5 foot 8 inches.

What is Joey Essex's real name?

His 'stage name' is his real name! The star's full name is Joey Donald Essex but obviously he chooses to drop the middle name for ease.

Former Love Island star Joey Essex and Jessy Potts pictured posing.
Joey and Jessy met on Love Island series 11 but split months later. Picture: Instagram

What is Joey Essex's dating history?

Joey is newly single after reportedly breaking up with girlfriend Lella Soper.

In 2024, Joey briefly dated Jessy Potts after they met on Love Island series 11. Despite going exclusive, just two months later the pair had split.

Before Joey made his Love Island debut, he had a brief relationship with Grace Jackson after meeting at a mixer event on Celebs Go Dating. When Grace walked through the Love Island villa doors, Joey was left speechless, as they hadn't seen each other in years.

Other notable relationships include, former Love Island star Ellie Brown in 2018, The Hills star Stephanie Pratt in 2016, and TOWIE star Sam Faiers in 2011.

What is Joey Essex’s net worth?

In 2025, UniFresher reported that Joey was worth £6.3 million pounds.

Since appearing on TOWIE in 2011, Joey has built his net worth with brand deals, reality TV appearances, and having a property portfolio.

What is Joey Essex's Instagram?

With an impressive 1.8 million followers, Joey's Instagram account is @joeyessex

Read more reality TV news here:

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