Joe Biden Played ‘Despacito’ At A Campaign Event And Twitter Has Mixed Reactions

Joe Biden played 'Despacito' at a Hispanic Heritage Month event. Picture: PA

Joe Biden played – and did a little dance to – ‘Despacito’ to try and rally support from Latino voters – but his move hasn't gone down well.

In the run-up to the 2020 Presidential vote, Trump and Biden are travelling around the US to garner support from voters.

And while Donald Trump’s reactions and remarks go viral on a daily basis, Joe Biden’s appearance at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida went where no politician has been before – playing a once chart-topping song from his mobile phone to try and woo voters.

The song, by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, contains lyrics such as: Slowly, I want to breathe your neck slowly', 'I want to strip you off with kisses slowly, Sign the walls of your labrynth, And make your whole body a manuscript'

.@JoeBiden steps out and starts playing Despacito from his phone. pic.twitter.com/V5lkUBOoCb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 16, 2020

And Twitter’s uncertain whether Biden had checked their meaning before heading on stage.

As he walked on to a few socially-distanced claps, Joe announced: “I just have one thing to say” before pressing play on the song in the same way every 77-year-old we know presses play.

The music seemingly to try and win over Latino voters has been called “tone deaf”, but Twitter users are also pointing out what the lyrics mean – with some mixed reactions.

Joe Biden walking out late as about 4 people clap, and playing Despacito to a Hispanic “audience” (again, like 4 people) from his phone to pander is the political Scott’s Tots episode from The Office



And don’t get me started on how the lyrics talk about breathing and sniffing — Alex Clark 🌴🌟🇺🇸💖 (@yoalexrapz) September 16, 2020

Did Joe Biden really play Despacito in a press conference to try to appeal to the Hispanic and Latino community 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ — Noah Willard (@NoahWillard8) September 16, 2020

*Joe Biden starts losing the Hispanic vote* “Despacito should do the trick”🤦‍♂️ — Sean Laing (@SeanLainggg) September 16, 2020

I cant tell which pandering was more cringe... Hillary saying she had hot sauce in her purse or Joe Biden playing 10 seconds of Despacito. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 16, 2020

“Does @JoeBiden realise that Despacito means ‘slowly’?” One person pointed out.

“Joe Biden dancing to Despacito is something I thought I would never see,” wrote another.

“Didn’t think it was possible but Joe Biden playing Despacito at a Latino event manages to even out-cringe Hillary with her hot sauce,” tweeted a third.

“Has Joe Biden ever googled the translation to Despacito? The lyrics are absolutely filthy.”

