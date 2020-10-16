JJ Chalmers: Who Is The Strictly Star’s Wife, How Old Is He And How Did He Sustain His Injuries?

JJ Chalmers is taking on this year's Strictly. Picture: PA / JJ Chalmers/Instagram

JJ Chalmers is taking place in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – get to know the star here, including who his wife is, his age, and how he got his injuries.

JJ Chalmers is part of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 line-up and the Paralympian is ready to face the challenge after experiencing life-changing injuries in Afghanistan.

The athlete has competed in The Invictus Games but called Strictly ‘a whole different ball game’.

Get to know JJ Chalmers, including who his wife is and how he sustained his injuries…

Who is JJ Chalmers and how old is he?

JJ Chalmers counts Prince Harry as a close friend. Picture: PA

JJ, full name John-James Chalmers, is a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist. He now works as a public speaker and TV presenter, covering huge events on Channel 4 and BBC Sport such as National Paralympic Day.

The Strictly star is 33 years old; his birthday is 20 December 1986.

Who is JJ Chalmers’ wife?

JJ is married to wife Kornelia Chitursko, who he married in 2015.

The couple have a four-year-old daughter called Hayley.

How did JJ Chalmers get his injuries?

JJ Chalmers is a public speaker and TV presenter. Picture: Getty

While serving in Afghanistan as a Royal Marine in 2011, JJ was wounded by an Improvised Explosive Device while on foot patrol.

He lost two fingers, sustained facial injuries and his right elbow was badly damaged.

What is JJ Chalmers’ height?

JJ’s height is 5 feet 8 inches.

Does JJ Chalmers have Instagram?

JJ does have Instagram – you can follow him @jj.chalmers.

