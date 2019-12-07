Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Jax Jones Steals The Show In Boujee White Chanel Santa Suit

Jax Jones donned an amazing custom made Chanel suit. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The hitmaker headed to the red carpet in a custom-made white Santa suit made by fashion house, Chanel.

Jax Jones is known for putting on a good show and he never disappoints up with his outfits, and tonight was no exception.

The man behind 'You Don't Know Me', 32, made a bold move with his outfit for the Jingle Bell Ball and wore a crushed velvet two-piece suit, made by Chanel and inspired by Father Christmas.

The star posed in his white suit. Picture: Pa

The Londoner, who is the master mind behind Breathe, This Is Real and Harder posed for the red carpet in the boujee outfit, giving a thumbs up to photographers and beaming whilst doing so.

Jax, whose real name is Timucin Lam, performed a whopping eight of his best tunes at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball, and was joined by a host of different characters, including Santa's helpers and human-sized Christmas puddings.

When interviewed by Capital Evenings presenter Jimmy Hill backstage, he was told "we need to talk about your outfit".

He wore a matching white Santa hat for his interview with Jimmy. Picture: Global

Jax joked: "I just got this online just now bro", before admitting that it was "basically this is a couture, from my ambassador deal with Chanel, I got it specially made for the Jingle Bell Ball".

He went on to explain: "I have a 24 carat gold belt buckle, and yeah I'm basically a Chanel Jax Santa".

Jax ditched the belt and Santa hat for his on-stage performance. Picture: PA

Jimmy asked if he was hot in the suit, as it's not exactly chilled behind the scenes, and Jax admitted "it's hella warm, I'm actually sweating a bit, I don't know if I'm just nervous or what".

The outfit wasn't just for hanging about backstage or for photo ops either, as Jax admitted "This is for backstage, onstage, and for afterwards when I go to out to Yates".