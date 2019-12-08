Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Sam Smith Gives A 'How Do You Sleep?' Dance Tutorial

Sam Smith hit the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT on Sunday 8 December.

Before putting on an incredible performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, Sam Smith decided to give Capital presenter Will Manning a dance lesson.

Earlier this year, the singer released a music video for How Do You Sleep? that features them dancing in high heels.

And chatting backstage at #CapitalJBB, Sam attempted to teach Will the routine... without much success.

Sam isn't impressed with Will's dancing. Picture: PA Images

The star said: "You've got stiff hips. You just need to loosen the hips. Work on your thrusting."

Erm...we're not sure Will has bagged a spot as a backing dancer in Sam's next video.

While 27-year-old Sam usually takes to the stage with a power balled, the hitmaker said they loved dancing for the first time.

They told Will: “The highlight of my year was dancing for the first time in my video, it's changed the game for me, it's made everything I do more fun.”

Sam and Will dancing at the JBB. Picture: PA Images

Sam came out as non-binary with a preference for the pronouns “they,” “their,” and “them,” because the singer identifies with both masculine and feminine genders.

Sam took to Twitter earlier this year to share how they wanted to 'embrace' themselves after battling with their gender.

They wrote: "I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think.

"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

Sam will perform on Sunday 8th December and will be joined by the likes of other super stars including Tom Walker, Taylor Swift and The Script.

The star has an incredible set planned for 16,000 fans at The O2, including ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘Promises’.

We need Sam Smith singing to us every Christmas, please.

> Keep Up With Everything From The Jingle Bell Ball With Our App