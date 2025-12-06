Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 will be on TV.

The weekend of the winter we've all been waiting for is finally upon us! Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is the UK's biggest Christmas party and day one is here (6th December).

For night one, London's iconic O2 Arena will be graced by our star-studded lineup of artists including RAYE, Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Leigh-Anne and many more. And the icons keep on coming on night two with the likes of Jessie J, Kylie Minogue and Louis Tomlinson taking to the stage.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 is a sold out event, so we can understand why you might be wondering if it'll be aired on TV for anyone who's not managed to secure a ticket.

From 6pm, on the day of the event, the entire show will be streamed on YouTube and Global Player (details here). But if you're holding out for our ITV slot, here are all the details about when #CapitalJBB '25 will be on TV.

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Yes, the week after the event takes place.

On the event days (6th & 7th December), Capital's JBB will be available to watch live on Youtube and Global Player from 6pm.

Then, the following week, Saturday 13th December at 4.50pm all the best bits from the event will broadcast on ITV, ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player.

