Will there be a Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2026?

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returning in 2026? Here's what we can tell you...

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard continues to be the UK's biggest Christmas party! Whether you manage to bag tickets to see the show in person, or prefer to watch it from the comfort of your own home on Global Player, you don't want to miss the electric energy from our favourite performers.

For 2025, Capital treated it's listeners to some of the most iconic names in music for the best weekend of the year. The show was opened by none other than Anne-Marie, followed by a weekend of star-studded performances from Ed Sheeran, Louis Tomlinson, Kylie Minogue and so many more.

So, when's the next one? Is another Jingle Bell Ball on the cards? Scroll down to find out all the #CapitalJBB 2026 information that you need to know.

Will there be a Jingle Bell Ball in 2026?

Of course! Let's be honest, it wouldn't be a perfect Christmas without Capital's Jingle Bell Ball and we plan to return with another iconic lineup next year.

Make sure to listen to Capital on Global Player because that'll be where you can get all the details about Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2026 as soon as they're revealed.

Who is on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2026 lineup?

Lineup details for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2026 won't be confirmed until much nearer the time of the event - in Autumn 2026 to be specific.

But as always, you can expect some of the biggest names in music who'll be bringing the Christmas spirit and massive bangers to the big stage.

Jordan North, Kylie Minogue, and Chris Stark at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

Can I get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2026?

Not yet! You'll have to wait until the lineup has been announced before you can get your hands on tickets for the next Jingle Bell Ball.

Keep tuning into Capital on Global Player, our free official app where all the events news lands first.

