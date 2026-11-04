Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 line-up revealed

4 November 2026, 07:07 | Updated: 4 November 2026, 07:35

We're revealing the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2026
We're revealing the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2026. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We’re announcing the night one line-up for this year’s Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

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This morning on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby, we’re revealing who’s on the line-up for this year’s Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

You can watch all the artist reveals live on Global Player but in the meantime, we’re unveiling the names below.

Here’s who’s been announced for #CapitalJBB so far:

Bash Croft

Bash Croft is putting on a special performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Bash Croft is putting on a special performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

You’ve seen him all over your TV screens, but this December Bash is putting on a show like no other. He might be done with trying to catch traitors, but when it comes to pop stardom he’s just getting started.

Trust us, this is going to be a very special performance.

Ashe

Ashe is bringing her incredible vocals to the UK's biggest Christmas party
Ashe is bringing her incredible vocals to the UK's biggest Christmas party. Picture: Global

Ashe is heading to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026! You’ll have been singing her song ‘Stop the Wedding!’ for the past few months and now it’s time to hear those unforgettable lyrics live.

Prepare to be as obsessed with Ashe as we are after her #CapitalJBB debut!

December 10

December 10 are making their #CapitalJBB debut
December 10 are making their #CapitalJBB debut. Picture: Global

This will be a special one! December 10 are joining Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for the first time!

Just one year on from Netflix show Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which revealed Cruz, Danny, Hendrik, John, Josh, Nicolas and Seán as Simon’s next boyband, the boys have already had a year filled with milestones. What better way to close out 2026 than with a show at the UK’s biggest Christmas party?

Becky Hill

Becky Hill is joining Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line-up
Becky Hill is joining Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line-up. Picture: Global

Becky Hill is back to make Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 a full-on party.

Becky always knows to bring the energy when she hits the stage, filling her live shows with powerhouse vocals and anthems to get you all dancing. She dropped her record REBECCA earlier this year, with even more bangers, so you know it will be a set to remember.

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims is performing at #CapitalJBB
Teddy Swims is performing at #CapitalJBB. Picture: Global

Two years after making his Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard debut, Teddy Swims is back at the UK’s biggest Christmas party!

He kicked off The Ugly Tour in September and will release his next album Ugly in January, so we’re honoured to have Teddy back on our stage before he embarks on a busy New Year, heading on his UK and Europe tour dates in 2027.

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