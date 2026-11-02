Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is back! Dates, venue and all the info

The UK’s biggest Christmas party returns!

2 November 2026, 08:07 | Updated: 2 November 2026, 08:39

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns!
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns! Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The UK’s biggest Christmas party is back for 2026! Here’s everything you need to know.

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The wait is over, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is officially back and will take over The O2, London on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December.

We hope you’re ready for two unforgettable nights of performances from the world’s biggest artists!

This year’s huge line-up will be revealed live on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th November, from 7am. Make sure you’re watching on Global Player, our official app, to find out who’s performing.

Where is Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026?

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is taking place at The O2, London once again!

We’ll be taking over the iconic venue for two nights as we officially kick off the countdown to Christmas.

When is Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026?

The UK’s biggest Christmas party is happening on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December – pop it in your calendars now!

Who is on the line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026?

We’re announcing the line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 this week on Capital Breakfast. Make sure you’re watching Jordan, Chris and Siân reveal all the artists from 7am on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th November live on Global Player.

How do I get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball?

Capital Plus (and Radio Plus) subscribers will have early access to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 tickets when the pre-sale opens at 9am on Thursday 5th November. To sign up for Capital Plus, our subscription service, which brings you your favourite shows without the ad breaks, you just need to head to Global Player.

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale at 9am on Friday 6th November on Global Player.

We’ve got more info on how to get tickets here.

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