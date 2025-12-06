All the stunning looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet night one
6 December 2025, 17:35 | Updated: 6 December 2025, 18:26
The world's biggest artists are serving the hottest looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard red carpet.
The UK's biggest Christmas party is official upon us! Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 kicked off on Saturday 6th December with some of our star-studded lineup including, Rizzle Kicks, Anne-Marie and Alessi Rose gracing the red carpet.
Before taking to The O2 stage, to perform in front of 16,000 adoring fans, the stars gave us a pre-show treat as they served some incredible looks - there's fur and there's glitter and it's all fab!
Here's a roundup of some of the best 'fits of the day...
Moliy
Moliy is here and is ready to SHAKE IT TO THE MAX!
Category is festive chic, and Moliy has perfected the brief with this sequin maroon two-piece. Paired with a red croc-print trench coat and lace tights, this fit is 10/10, not notes.
Anne-Marie
Anne-Marie is here and is looking like a literal snow angel on the red carpet!
The 'DEPRESSED' singer has us feeling the opposite of that in a gorgeous fluffy, off-white robe dress paired with the most darling silver tights. She is truly a stunning vision and we can't wait to see her take to the stage.
Leigh-Anne
Our Jingle Bell Ball RECORD holder, is back and ready to remind that she truly is an IT girl!
The 'Dead and Gone' singer served a powerful look, sporting a mustard yellow top and a brown silk skirt. She paired that with black knee high-boots, and completed the look with a dramatic fur coat that was giving pure attitude.
Mimi Webb
After taking some time away to work on some new music, the singer is back and better than ever - so fans, be ready!
The glamorous singer showed her darker side on the red carpet in a long-sleeved, fur-trimmed dress that was corseted at the waist. In true pop star style, she completed the look in black knee-high boots.
Alessi Rose
Only a few years into her career, the 23 year old is making her JBB debut, bringing her pop-rock hits to a crowd of 16,000 fans.
Alessi rose to the occasion, gracing the red carpet in a whimsical, sheer two-pieced outfit, that was trimmed with fur. She finished the look with a flower accessory in her hair.
Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby
Everyone's favourite trio are here and looking brilliant on the #CapitalJBB red carpet!
Dressed to the nines, Jordan, Chris and Sian are ready to host the UK's biggest Christmas party here at The O2.
