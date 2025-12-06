Every unforgettable moment from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 night one

6 December 2025, 23:36 | Updated: 6 December 2025, 23:53

A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025
A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025. Picture: Global/Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here are all the best and most unforgettable moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's the time of year where we wrap up warm, spend time with loved-ones, decorate Christmas trees and, most importantly, come together at The O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025.

For two nights in December we throw the UK's biggest Christmas party with help from the world's biggest artists. This year - on night one - Anne-Marie, RAYE, Leigh-Anne, Ed Sheeran and more performed their best hits for an audience of 16,000 adoring fans.

From Leigh-Anne's Little Mix medley to RAYE bringing out her sisters ABSOLUTELY and AMMA, the show was full of unforgettable moments. Here's a roundup of some of our best bits...

Ed Sheeran closed out the show with 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran was the final act of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball night one
Ed Sheeran was the final act of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball night one. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

At the end of an already jam-packed show, Ed Sheeran performed nine of his best tracks. That's basically an entire concert in itself!

With just a guitar, his voice, and a loop peddle, Ed put on an epic performance. And closing with his Big Top 40 UK number one hit 'Bad Habits' he had every single person in the crowd on their feet.

Alessi Rose delivered a flawless cover of Gwen Stefani's 'What You Waiting For?'

Alessi Rose performing Gwen Stefani's 'What Are You Waiting For?' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Alessi Rose performing Gwen Stefani's 'What Are You Waiting For?'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

As our first-ever Capital Buzz artist, Alessi Rose set the standard HIGH. Not only did she have the crowd in awe with her performance of her hit single 'First Original Thought', she very casually gave the performance of a lifetime as she covered none other than Gwen Stefani.

Alessi sang a cover of 'What You Waiting For?' and it might be our new obsession, I will be watching that performance video on repeat for the foreseeable.

RAYE performs with sister ABSOLUTELY and AMMA

Whatever RAYE's parents have been eating, we want some because how on earth did they manage to create so many talented kids?!

RAYE has had huge success in her career and is sharing every moment of it that she can with her ridiculously talented younger sisters AMMA and ABSOLUTELY.

She joined ABSOLUTELY in a duet of her song 'I Just Don't Know You Yet' and also duetted AMMA's 'If You Don't Love Me' to an audience of 16,000.

Rizzle Kicks gave us pure nostalgia with hits like 'Mamma Do The Hump'

Rizzle Kicks performing 'Mamma Do The Hump' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Rizzle Kicks performing 'Mamma Do The Hump'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Rizzle Kicks' Jordan and Harley might have entered a new era with energetic hits like 'Follow Excitement' and 'Javelin' but nothing quite hits like their iconic tracks 'Mamma Do The Hump' and 'Down With The Trumpets'.

14 years on and they still hit like they did back in 2011. We know there wasn't a single person not dancing along in the crowd.

The Bong man was defeated LIVE in front of 16,000 people

The Bong Game LIVE at Capital's JBB 2025
The Bong Game LIVE at Capital's JBB 2025. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

A Capital Breakfast listener dared to take on The Bong Man live at The O2, and with nerves of steel she managed to defeat him and was the winner of a healthy £1850.

However, she could have won a whopping £4000 - that Bong Man is so shifty!

Leigh-Anne performed 'Dead and Gone' for the first time

Leigh-Anne performing 'Dead and Gone'
Leigh-Anne performing 'Dead and Gone'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Our record-breaking Baller, Leigh-Anne performed at her 8th Capital Ball. In honour of her Little Mix girls, Perrie and Jade, she performed a medley of their best tracks.

After singing 'Sweet Melody', 'Touch' and 'Power', she said to the crowd: "I miss my girls." We're pretty sure Mixers all around the world shed a tear.

Not only did Leigh-Anne perform some Little Mix tracks, she sang her single 'Dead and Gone' live for the first time. She preformed the track, which will be on her upcoming album 'MY EGO TOLD ME TO', while on her knees and gave the vocal performance of a lifetime.

Anne-Marie opens the #CapitalJBB 2025 with '2002'

Anne-Marie - 2002 (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025)

Dressed like a literally Christmas present, all our wishes came true when Anne-Marie opened the show and performed some of her best hits.

She opened with the nostalgic track '2002' and even sang a festive banger 'Merry Christmas Everyone'.

Tomorrow night, we go again! With the likes of Jessie J, Alex Warren and Louis Tomlinson, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball continues on Sunday 7th December for night two.

Read more Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball news:

Watch #CapitalJBB live and catch all the highlights on Global Player and on our YouTube!

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after a Chiefs game and pictured at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Real reason why Taylor Swift is never seen at Chiefs games

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

TV & Film

Ruby Wax pictured leaving the I'm A Celeb jungle and Aitch holding his hand on Shona's shoulder.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax reveals truth of Shona and Aitch 'romance'

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne performed her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne slays her record-breaking #CapitalJBB performance with flawless Little Mix medley

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2, London

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson with Capital [left]. One Direction [right]

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Exclusive
KATSEYE spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

Exclusive
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

Exclusive
'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits