Every unforgettable moment from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 night one

A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Here are all the best and most unforgettable moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025.

It's the time of year where we wrap up warm, spend time with loved-ones, decorate Christmas trees and, most importantly, come together at The O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025.

For two nights in December we throw the UK's biggest Christmas party with help from the world's biggest artists. This year - on night one - Anne-Marie, RAYE, Leigh-Anne, Ed Sheeran and more performed their best hits for an audience of 16,000 adoring fans.

From Leigh-Anne's Little Mix medley to RAYE bringing out her sisters ABSOLUTELY and AMMA, the show was full of unforgettable moments. Here's a roundup of some of our best bits...

Ed Sheeran closed out the show with 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran was the final act of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball night one. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

At the end of an already jam-packed show, Ed Sheeran performed nine of his best tracks. That's basically an entire concert in itself!

With just a guitar, his voice, and a loop peddle, Ed put on an epic performance. And closing with his Big Top 40 UK number one hit 'Bad Habits' he had every single person in the crowd on their feet.

Alessi Rose delivered a flawless cover of Gwen Stefani's 'What You Waiting For?'

Alessi Rose performing Gwen Stefani's 'What Are You Waiting For?'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

As our first-ever Capital Buzz artist, Alessi Rose set the standard HIGH. Not only did she have the crowd in awe with her performance of her hit single 'First Original Thought', she very casually gave the performance of a lifetime as she covered none other than Gwen Stefani.

Alessi sang a cover of 'What You Waiting For?' and it might be our new obsession, I will be watching that performance video on repeat for the foreseeable.

RAYE performs with sister ABSOLUTELY and AMMA

Whatever RAYE's parents have been eating, we want some because how on earth did they manage to create so many talented kids?!

RAYE has had huge success in her career and is sharing every moment of it that she can with her ridiculously talented younger sisters AMMA and ABSOLUTELY.

She joined ABSOLUTELY in a duet of her song 'I Just Don't Know You Yet' and also duetted AMMA's 'If You Don't Love Me' to an audience of 16,000.

Rizzle Kicks gave us pure nostalgia with hits like 'Mamma Do The Hump'

Rizzle Kicks performing 'Mamma Do The Hump'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Rizzle Kicks' Jordan and Harley might have entered a new era with energetic hits like 'Follow Excitement' and 'Javelin' but nothing quite hits like their iconic tracks 'Mamma Do The Hump' and 'Down With The Trumpets'.

14 years on and they still hit like they did back in 2011. We know there wasn't a single person not dancing along in the crowd.

The Bong man was defeated LIVE in front of 16,000 people

The Bong Game LIVE at Capital's JBB 2025. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

A Capital Breakfast listener dared to take on The Bong Man live at The O2, and with nerves of steel she managed to defeat him and was the winner of a healthy £1850.

However, she could have won a whopping £4000 - that Bong Man is so shifty!

Leigh-Anne performed 'Dead and Gone' for the first time

Leigh-Anne performing 'Dead and Gone'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Our record-breaking Baller, Leigh-Anne performed at her 8th Capital Ball. In honour of her Little Mix girls, Perrie and Jade, she performed a medley of their best tracks.

After singing 'Sweet Melody', 'Touch' and 'Power', she said to the crowd: "I miss my girls." We're pretty sure Mixers all around the world shed a tear.

Not only did Leigh-Anne perform some Little Mix tracks, she sang her single 'Dead and Gone' live for the first time. She preformed the track, which will be on her upcoming album 'MY EGO TOLD ME TO', while on her knees and gave the vocal performance of a lifetime.

Anne-Marie opens the #CapitalJBB 2025 with '2002'

Anne-Marie - 2002 (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025)

Dressed like a literally Christmas present, all our wishes came true when Anne-Marie opened the show and performed some of her best hits.

She opened with the nostalgic track '2002' and even sang a festive banger 'Merry Christmas Everyone'.

Tomorrow night, we go again! With the likes of Jessie J, Alex Warren and Louis Tomlinson, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball continues on Sunday 7th December for night two.

