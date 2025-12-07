Every song in Louis Tomlinson’s first solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball setlist

7 December 2025, 16:39 | Updated: 7 December 2025, 17:16

Louis Tomlinson Capital's Jingle Bell Ball promo image and pictured performing in Portugal 2025.
What songs will Louis Tomlinson sing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball? Picture: Shutterstock
What songs will Louis Tomlinson sing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball? Here's his full 2025 setlist in order.

Thirteen years since his last performance, Louis Tomlinson is - back and better than ever - for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025!

This year is special for Louis, not only is he taking on his first-ever solo JBB performance, but he’s also gearing up to release his third studio album, How Did I Get Here?. Amid the excitement, we're sure the singer will be reminiscing about his last time on stage in 2012, when he performed alongside his fellow One Direction bandmates.

As Louis performs his first solo Capital's JBB performance, we’ll be sharing his setlist right here.

Louis Tomlinson teases plans for his first SOLO #CapitalJBB performance 👀

What is Louis Tomlinson's Jingle Bell Ball setlist?

Not long to wait, as we'll be updating his setlist in real time!

Ahead of his first solo JBB performance, Louis chatted to Capital's Jimmy Hill, where he teased plans for his performance.

The 'Lemonade' singer said: "Festive surprises, I don't know. I will say I love a Christmas song, but there's not many that haven't been corny I will say."

He added: "I will say in the term of festive surprises... watch this space."

